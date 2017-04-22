30% of all Japan's medical diagnoses said to be mistaken

A man went to a doctor complaining of lower back pains. Vertebral swelling, said the doctor. He recommended an operation. The operation was performed. The pain persisted. Had the diagnosis been wrong? The patient went back for additional tests. An MRI scan revealed an aneurism. A second operation saved the patient’s life. He was lucky. An aneurism can burst – fatally – any time. There’s no time to waste on useless surgery.

A woman suffered from eye trouble diagnosed as glaucoma. The prescribed eye drops didn’t work. It wasn’t glaucoma. It was a brain tumor, a CT scan showed. The tumor was removed. The patient survived but lost the vision in her right eye.

We go to doctors confident they know what they’re doing. They don’t always. In 1963, the eminent Tokyo University neurologist Shigeo Okinaka, looking back on his own illustrious career, said 14.2% of his diagnoses had been mistaken. To a layman that sounds shockingly high. It’s not. Modern estimates of misdiagnoses in the medical field as a whole are roughly 30%, reports Shukan Post (April 28).

It’s enough to drive a sick person to despair. Are doctors to be trusted at all? Why, given their rigorous training and the wondrous scientific instruments at their disposal – MRI and CT scanners, for instance – should so many errors occur?

Neurologist Kimihiro Yoneyama, to whom Shukan Post puts the last question, offers two partial explanations. One is the increasingly narrow specialization of doctors. Each knows his or her own field but little outside it, making a holistic approach difficult. Another is the sheer stress the overburdened medical establishment is under from the rapidly aging population.

Were things better when medicine was less complex and less scientific and doctors made house calls? The vastly expanded life expectancy of our own day testifies in favor of modern techniques, but individual episodes give one pause.

A patient went to an ear, nose and throat specialist for treatment of clogged nasal passages. The doctor prescribed allergy medicine. Which didn’t work. A second doctor the patient consulted found a giant polyp. Can a doctor miss a thing like that? Apparently.

Or take an affliction like human papillomavirus infection. It causes warts and lesions in mouth, throat and genitals. It can be cancerous. It might not be. It’s a fine line between deadly and benign. Doctors walk it all the time. They can’t always be right.

A patient with flu symptoms was given antibiotics, which proved useless. A subsequent examination turned up an infection, harmless enough in early stages but potentially serious to the point of requiring prolonged hospital treatment if not attended to promptly.

It’s easy to blame doctors, and sometimes they deserve it, but they deal with an endlessly complex organism, with the next patient and the one after that awaiting their turn. Sometimes, Shukan Post suggests, it may be the patients who are to blame – for failing to observe their symptoms precisely and explain them clearly.

In any case, Yoneyama advises, “have the courage to change doctors, Seek multiple opinions. Don’t feel you owe it to your doctor not to, just because you’ve been his or her patient for a long time”

