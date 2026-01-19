AI might have its greatest negative impact in Japan's educational field

In the view of Shukan Post (Jan 30), generative AI will lead to Japan's undoing. While touching on such topics as data security and "deep fakes," the article expects AI will have its greatest negative impact in Japan's educational fields.

Ask a question, and generative AI will almost instantly provide an answer based on knowledge gleaned from all over the world. Many people think this is a good thing, which promises to make learning more efficient.

As AI becomes more widespread, however, the very premise of education -- how students develop thinking skills and how teachers should evaluate their performance -- is already beginning to crumble.

Originally the greatest effects of AI were at the university level. Keio University Professor Satoru Kurihara, one of the pioneers in AI development, told the magazine: "At universities, you might as well assume that nearly everything that goes into a student's report has been done using AI.

"In the past, education involved applying one's brain to engage in thinking, which is important because it's a process that fosters acquisition of new knowledge and experiences. But now it's used by students mainly for accumulating points for the purpose of graduating and landing a job," he said.

When instructors read reports from the perspectives of specialized knowledge or thinking, they can usually distinguish when a report was produced through AI; but it is no longer possible to determine this with full certainty. That's why universities have begun to apply a variety of measures to keep AI usage in check. At Keio University, this became a hot topic after introduction of a checking system that mixed in sentences unrelated to the subject of instruction using so-called "white fonts" indistinguishable to the human eye with handouts for report assignments. When the materials were read by AI, the result was nonsensical content, thereby exposing students who had produced reports by copying and pasting text from generative AI.

"Because report writing is an assignment done outside of class, opportunities exist there for using AI," said Kurihara. "If you want to test whether students have absorbed the content, you can make them put away their computers and smartphones during the lecture and insist they take notes using paper and pencil. If it's a subject where that can be done, it creates a situation where students are left with no option but to apply their own brains."

While it's clear that university students outsourcing their reports to AI is undesirable, what is of even greater concern going forward will be the negative impact on the younger generations, as kids in elementary, junior high and high schools become dependent on AI.

"As for AI at present, adults capable of using their minds to some degree will still have the leeway to use AI in business," Kurihara added. "But 10 years from now, members of the generation who grew up depending on it from childhood won't have the ability to use their own minds any more; and at that point I doubt if they'll be able to apply their minds to business.

"For children born after 2010, that is, the generation who grew up with smartphones and SNSs -- and also with AI as a matter of course -- are being referred to as the 'alpha generation.' And we're also seeing data that suggests that the cognitive ability of members of this generation is declining."

Kurihara thinks it's time for educators to start thinking seriously about to what extent AI can be utilized, and to what degree activities performed by human hands be required.

"AI is a specialized field that involves no human contact but only requires processing data," he pointed out. "I suppose jobs of that nature can be replaced by AI. So in such fields human beings will not be unnecessary; but we will still need to place emphasis on fields requiring the kinds of detailed jobs that can only be performed by humans."

We must not allow ourselves to forget, concludes Shukan Post, that an education system that relies overly on AI from an early age is likely to result in children who lack the kinds of skills only humans can perform.

