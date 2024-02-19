Big-spending foreign visitors seek authenticity, experiences over shopping expeditions

February tends to be a slow month for leisure travel in most of the northern hemisphere, with one major exception: China. From around Feb 10, the first day of the 2024 Lunar New Year, huge numbers of Chinese embarked on mass migration, both within their own borders and for travel to foreign destinations, naturally including Japan.

Shukan Shincho (Feb 22) reports a pronounced shift in visitors' consumption patterns since the reopening of travel abroad since the pandemic, with fewer Chinese travelers bent on acquiring mono (material goods, typically home appliances and drugstore items) and more, instead, craving koto, described as experiences and other diversions.

According to an online survey on the KKday travel site, Tokyo ranked tops in popularity followed by Osaka and Kyoto -- no surprises there -- but 5th place turned out to be Shirakawa-go, several picturesque villages in rural Gifu Prefecture famous for their traditional gassho zukuri farmhouses with sharply sloping thatched roofs, which earned it the status of a UNESCO world heritage site from 1994.

"Visitors are up by threefold from a year ago," notes a reporter at a national daily newspaper.

Just as the hordes of foreign visitors have worn out their welcome at Mount Fuji, the reporter suggests the residents of Shirakawa-go have begun to suffer under the recent influx.

The former head of the town's preservation group, Haruyoshi Neo, age 86, described some of the run-ins with foreign visitors his town has had to deal with, ranging from littering and blocking street traffic with their rental cars to making snowmen on residents' private lots.

It seems that because of the economic downturn in China, a higher share of visitors this season appears to belong to the nation's affluent segment.

"So you'll see fewer tour groups being led around familiar places like Asakusa, and less friction with Japanese locals," commented a journalist covering the tourist industry. "Rather than shopping expeditions, they're seeking out things that can only be experienced in Japan."

Taking notice of this phenomena, some business operators have been quick to grasp new opportunities.

Take Mingle KK, a company based in Toyama Prefecture, which has put on sale a tours packages priced as high as ¥10 million.

"I don't want to give out too many details because we have competitors, but we offer three basic travel plans," Mingle president Tomoki Kobayashi tells the magazine. "One is aimed at families and involves catching a Pacific blue tuna, after which they can watch the fish being fileted, and then enjoy a meal of various cuts prepared by an expert sushi chef.

"The second," he continues, "caters to couples, who will undergo a full day of treatment by professional make-up artists, from hair styling to wardrobe coordination.

"The third," says Kobayashi, "is aimed at groups of at least 10 people, who are given exclusive access to a ski resort. Along with meals, accommodations and so on they'll be treated to a private nighttime show involving 100 drones."

More foreign visitors are being steered to eateries where the dishes go at a premium. One example is the famous Kitakata ramen from Fukushima -- said to be one of Japan's three most famous varieties -- goes for ¥3,000 yen a bowl.

"I myself feel that's a bit on the pricy side," a restaurant manager tells the reporter. "But the ingredients are all local, including the wheat used for the noodles and slices of chashu (in this case roast beef), from Aizu steers, which is matured in yeast. Even the lacquered bowls and chopsticks are locally produced."

Another activity attracting more foreign visitors is the "ninja experience," where Musashi Ichizoku Godo Kaisha offers 90 minutes of group instruction about ¥25,000 per person.

"Other services will let you dress up like a ninja and fling shuriken (throwing stars) for as little as ¥3,000, but our instructors are certified ninja with 10 years or more experience," says Vanessa Shibata, a veteran member of the troupe. "Our customers are serious and want to know about techniques like how to conceal their presence."

Shibata's clientele are said to include wealthy Europeans, members of royal families from the Middle East and (gulp!) Russian intelligence operatives.

"We get quite a few repeaters," Shibata asserts. "They all return home pleased and satisfied."

