Drug abuse — including fentanyl — likely to become more widespread in Japan

"Oh yeah. I forgot," said the girl at the coffee shop in Shinjuku's Kabukicho, as she placed an iced tea straw between her lips.

Tearing open a small silver packet, she inserted the straw and sucked the grains into her mouth .

Writing in Shukan Shincho (Sept 4), investigative reporter Yuuki Okubo noticed the words "Rybelsus 7mg" embossed on the packet. The prescription drug, typically used for treatment of obesity and type-2 diabetes, seemed somewhat out of place in the hands of a teenager.

"I tend to overeat, and it's easy for me to gain weight," she explained. "A friend in our group gets if for me."

The girl was one of the "Toyoko Kids," the name given to teens who hang out around the Toho building in Kabukicho's Cine-city Plaza. Some hope to score illegal prescription medications.

Rybelsus, however, is designated a powerful drug and subject to tight controls. It can normally be obtained only through a doctor's prescription.

"The groups the kids belong to tend to be sexually promiscuous, with many girls engaging in prostitution," a youth in his late teens identified only as T tells Okubo. "A lot of them are infected with chlamydia. But if they go to a hospital and use their health insurance card their parents will find out; on the other hand, it's expensive to treat it without health insurance. So they organize groups of around 10 kids to obtain antibiotics.

"Previously they'd acquired the drugs by mail order from overseas, but it takes about two weeks for orders to be filled, so some them are arranging to obtain it here, from local Chinese.

"I was raised in Taiwan so I can speak Chinese, and order the drugs from WeChat, paying via PayPay. That way I can pick up the stuff at a drugstore within just one day of placing an order."

Ms. S obtains Rybelsus in a similar manner, via online drugstores. Which also make available other, more dangerous drugs.

"Some have been known to kill people, so I won't touch them, but the stores will sell me practically anything -- Medicon (cough suppressant tablets), or sleeping pills and so on. Before, my friends would use a translation app to place orders and buy painkillers prescribed to cancer patients, which I'd spread around our group. Some of them take it together with alcohol, leaving them in a zombie-like trance."

T said he would feign being a Chinese and send messages to an illegal pharmacy accessed via an SNS.

"They would ask me what I wanted and I'd reply 'a pain killer for cancer patients,' and they'd say, 'We've can get you Tramadol (an opioid medication).' Shipping included, an order came to 14,000 yen.

"When I asked him about obtaining fentanyl, I was given the price of 9,000 yen."

According to America's National Center for Health Statistics, in 2024, 48,422 people died from overdoses of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in the United States. Smuggled quantities of fentanyl from China, which are not true medications, remain a major concern. The fight for control of the market has been described in some quarters as a "modern-day Opium War," and accusations have surfaced that Japan is being used as a transfer point by some drug smugglers, an issue that has been raised in Diet sessions.

"Without a doctor's prescription, pharmacies will not make the drug available. Both sellers and buyers of fentanyl or psychotropic drugs are subject to prosecution under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Drugs Control Act," said journalist Kazumi Murakami.

Logging onto a Chinese SNS and conducting a search using the key words "Japan and pharmacies," will flag quite a few hits, including photos of the offered merchandise in large-volume packing cases.

Also in the search results were sites that offer "How to operate a drugstore in Japan" or "Drugstore in Japan for sale," accompanied by hashtag-labelled advisories for obtaining permanent residence status or commercial visas in Japan.

"Pharmacies are one recent method for Chinese to gain admittance to Japan," a Chinese immigration broker, identifiedonly as X, tells Okubo. "Because the drugstore business in Japan has been intensifying, a lot of smaller pharmacies have been closing, and a license to operate them can be obtained quite inexpensively. More Chinese have been buying them up inexpensively, for outlays of between 5 to 10 million yen.

"On the surface they're seen as respectable, and non-Japanese operators can use them as a springboard to obtaining permanent residence or even naturalization," added X.

As more Chinese move into the drugstore business, warns Okubo, drug abuse -- including fentanyl -- is likely to become more widespread, unless countermeasures are taken.

