Fake news, hate-filled sites are big business in Japan

By Michael Hoffman

You needn’t feel hate to spew it. “Chinese clothing factory swarms with noxious insects!” “China’s bedbugs invading Japan!” “Thirty percent of Japan’s sex criminals are South Korean!” “Transgender man brutally rapes 11-year-old!”

What, if not hate, is the essential quality? Commercial instinct. Fake news, says Shukan Gendai (Nov 11-18), is big business – “more lucrative than genuine news.” An income of 1 million yen a month is claimed by one self-confessed purveyor of this rubbish.

He is an unassuming, soft-spoken man of 27 who ushers Gendai’s reporter into his residence-cum-office with the air of a man who has nothing to hide. The reporter first heard of him through a mutual acquaintance and dropped him a note: “Can we talk?” “Sure.”

Following directions to the 7th floor of a 10-story building in the heart of Tokyo, he found himself in a single room, 15 mats wide, absolutely bare save for a small desk, a desktop computer, a folding mattress and, on the windowsill, a few issues of the manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. “Mr. T,” as Gendai calls him, is neatly dressed in a gray cardigan and slacks. “Sorry, no chairs. Minimalist.”

“I have no political convictions of any kind, and no prejudice,” says T. Why, then, operate a highly political, highly prejudicial website? Give him full credit for plain speaking: “Far-right sites make money.”

Fake news and hate speech are commodities like any other, valuable in proportion to the demand they satisfy. “I produce the demagogic material the hardcore right likes,” he says – four articles a day on average, 30 a month, give or take, working four days a week. The writing is crude, the content scurrilous, the evidence thin to nonexistent. The best that can be said of it is that it makes no claim to be better than it is. “On rightwing sites,” T explains, “there needn’t be any connection between title and content. The title is the important thing. It’s what stirs up the rightists’ hate.” Viewer numbers in the hundreds of thousands suggest he knows what he’s doing. Numbers like that draw advertisers. T’s inflated income is his reward, and if he has second thoughts about what he’s doing, his first thought douses them.

You’d think legal barriers would kick in at some point, but Japan’s Hate Speech Act of 2016 bans little and penalizes nothing; or that search engine blacklists would block access, and they do to some extent but apparently are easily circumvented; or at the very least that advertisers would shrink from associating their products with the most nakedly vulgar hatemongering – but that doesn’t necessarily happen either: “Health food companies advertise on dubious adult sites without any damage to their brand image,” Gendai hears from IT journalist Hiroshi Mikami.

We’re given a little background. T graduated from college and got a job with a TV network. “They worked the young employees like slaves,” he says. Four years of it had him at the end of his rope. He and a friend went drinking one night and the friend spoke of his father, who’d lately become a confirmed “netto-uyo,” a frequenter of extreme rightwing websites. Their rise was part and parcel of the Covid-19 crisis, a popular vent, among the elderly especially, of the fears and frustrations of plague, quarantine, and maybe other things as well – aging, the grim state of the world in general – there’s no end of things to be fearful and frustrated about, or of ills whose only cure (palliative at best) is scapegoats, the more the better, whose fault it is, or can be said to be, that things are in such a mess.

T’s friend was worried. T, however, saw light flash in his brain: an idea. He went home, scanned a few netto-uyo sites and thought, “I can do better.” And did.

