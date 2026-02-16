How scouting group Natural solicits young women for adult videos, sex work and club hostesses

On January 26, following what Shukan Bunshun (Feb 19) describes as a "desperate pursuit," police arrested 41-year-old Hiroaki Obata, chairman of Natural, a network of young "scouts" believed to number 2,000 whose activities range from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

About one year ago, Obata went on the lam, fleeing from his headquarters in the Kabukicho adult entertainment zone of Shinjuku to Amami Oshima, a large island in far-off Kagoshima Prefecture. After being surrounded by police, he reportedly surrendered without a struggle.

Natural is classified by police as a tokuryu criminal organization. The term, which differentiates them from traditional yakuza gangs, is abbreviated from tokumei (anonymous) and ryudo (fluid), and used to describe decentralized, loosely organized criminal groups that operate anonymously, often via social media, to commit various crimes.

Natural's main activity involves use of young male "scouts," who prowl city sidewalks and street corners, where they solicit young women with offers of high-income work that includes such jobs as performers in adult videos, sex workers and cabaret club hostesses.

Natural's annual revenues have been estimated to exceed 5 billion yen. The group's main sources of income are primarily from so-called "scout back," illegal finder's fees and commissions for brokering workers, which are reportedly as much as 15% of a recruited woman's monthly earnings.

Skilled scouts at the top of their profession are said to rake in as much as 3 million yen a month. Many are said to be enrolled in, or graduates of, elite private universities where they major in such fields as information technology or law. In Tokyo these include Waseda and Keio Universities and the five "MARCH" universities (made up of the first letters of Meiji, Aoyama Gakuin, Rikkyo, Chuo and Hosei universities). Likewise in Kansai they may have matriculated at "Kankan Doritsu," four top private institutions in Osaka and Kyoto (Kansai, Kwansei Gakuin, Doshisha and Ritsumeikan universities).

For the scouts, the girls represent a tool to make money. If they quit their job, there's no money to be made. So the scouts need to apply their intelligence to strategize while at the same time appearing considerate.

One scout, the graduate of an elite university, was quoted as saying, "While consulting with the 'client,' you propose the shop that seems to be the best fit for her to work, and then cement the deal. I think there are aspects of this work that overlap with jobs in corporate fields like sales and consulting."

The girls who sign up for such jobs tend to belong to a certain type. The impression they give is being on the lazy side. To make themselves more popular with customers, many undergo cosmetic surgery. They enjoy indulging in such activities as shopping and travel.

It was also revealed that Natural's scouts communicate with the main office via a "secret" smartphone application. The app is set up so that any company secrets or potentially incriminating contents can be instantly deleted should the phone's owner be confronted by a police interrogator, for example.

From the app, Shukan Bunshun's reporter obtained a list of work rules for the street scouts, in the form of "seven absolute prohibitions." These are: 1. Do not make contact with other staff except via the app; 2. Never introduce girls under age 18 (or 3rd year high school students irrespective of age); 3. Never lend money to a girl; 4. Never physically strike a girl; 5. Never force a girl to engage in sex; 6. Never introduce a girl who is unwilling; and 7. No drug use, and no swindling.

Another of Natural's services appears to be recruiting foreign women for its client businesses. Since immigration authorities who suspect a foreign woman may be coming to Japan to engage in prostitution have the power to refuse her entry, a scout may accompany the woman and make a pretense of their traveling together as a couple.

The arrest of Natural's head honcho is said to be just the beginning, and the authorities are said to be planning to pile on new charges, including violation of the Employment Security Act .

"Once we determine where the outfit's money has been moving, plans are to pursue its complete breakup," a police source remarked.

Right now, however, Nature's scouts are reportedly still on the job and still drawing salaries and commissions.

An unnamed individual working for Nature told Shukan Bunshun's reporter, "The dedicated scouting app is still functioning and our agreements with customers are still in force. And the outfit still has access to the funds we need to stay in business. The chairman might be absent for a while, but we just keep working hard, as we did before."

© Japan Today