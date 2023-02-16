Original thinking, versatility, adaptability to change: Where are these to be found in Japanese companies?

By Michael Hoffman

As the Reiwa era dawned in 2019, “lifetime employment” was dying if not dead. Likewise the core virtue that sustained it: “company loyalty.”

A tacit agreement between employer and employee was the nation’s mainstay through the decades of postwar rebuilding. From the employee, wholehearted, self-sacrificing devotion. From the employer in return, full job security, regular raises and promotions, and, in effect, an identity – one belonged to a company as one belongs to a family, and took pride in so belonging.

“Japanese dream,” “Japanese miracle,” were the encomiums drawn from admirers worldwide. In 1950 Japan was a wasteland; in 1960, resurgent; in 1970, resurged; in 1980, a superpower. Economists and business leaders from less thriving countries asked, What can we learn from Japan?

The 1980s were the beginning of the end. The “bubble” burst. The system caved. Not only that. Times had changed. Security, so welcome a boon after wartime chaos, in peacetime came to be taken for granted. The company’s protective embrace grew stifling. Employees discovered the private life and found they liked it. Loyalty faltered. Loyalty to what? To company over self? Why? Why not, for example, accept a better opportunity elsewhere if one arose? Or seek it if it didn’t? It was sought, did arise. Quitting, once unthinkable, grew thinkable and doable.

It worked both ways. Employers were freed too – to fire, lay off, “restructure.” A weakening economy calls for tight bookkeeping. Were high-salaried senior employees worth their very expensive keep? Perhaps a junior employee could do the same work for less? Or a part-time staffer for less still? Laws restricting temporary hiring were loosened; part-time employment soared; the hiring freeze of the 1990s spawned a “lost generation” of lifetime marginal workers, now in their 50s and 60s, marginal still at an age when many of their fathers were top executives.

The 2010s saw the beginning of a recovery. Young people fresh out of college could again reasonably aspire to fulltime employment. They grew up in the lost generation’s shadow, knowing what it had been through, relieved to be spared the worst. Their ambitions, generally speaking, were modest: a fulltime job, a living wage – an ordinary life.

This somewhat lengthy introduction brings us to the point, around which revolves a new phrase, or rather an old one – old concept, at any rate – given new life: shachiku, “company animal.” Neo-shachiku, we should perhaps say. Are you, asks Spa (Feb 21-28), the “company animal type?”

If stability is the goal – and the COVID pandemic, upending it for so many, deepened its luster – this is the road to it. Postwar circumstances bred the type. Do ours?

Instability comes in many forms. That of 70 years ago is not that of today. For all its troubles, the current generation by and large has at least tasted freedom, prosperity and the sort of individualism once branded selfish. Now it’s a virtue. Is there any going back?

Not en masse, Spa says. The sacrifices it requires – of soul, say some – may outweigh the rewards. On the other hand, “soul” is abstract, airy; stability – steady job, dependable income – is the hard ground beneath our feet, valued the more for having once given way.

Are you the type? Consider these questions, says Spa:

Do you take pride in your company? – to the point of using its logo as your Zoom icon? Does company business come first, or does private life? Do you begrudge overtime? Do you follow company procedure over a better way you’ve found yourself? Do you take your phone with you on holidays, keeping in touch with clients and colleagues? Do you take holidays? What about this: A competitor makes you a tempting offer – would accepting it (or even considering it) constitute betrayal, in your own eyes? Your boss imposes quotas that strike you as out of touch with reality. Do you speak truth to power, or silently swallow the implied reproach that you’re just not trying hard enough?

It’s obvious which answers to which questions reveal the company animal. Strangely enough, Spa finds, the bosses in whose hands your fate may lie are as often put off as turned on by the very qualities that would seem to pave the way to self-preservation. First is the suspicion that they are fake. The 1950s would have taken them at face value; 70 years of social evolution have rendered them a little rank. Secondly, the type is flawed in a fundamental way. It lacks qualities superfluous in the 50s but necessary now – original thinking, versatility, adaptability to sudden change, the prevalence of which is itself a sudden change. All said and done, the company animal is a dinosaur. Best shed the armor and cultivate other virtues.

© Japan Today