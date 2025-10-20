Osaka Expo building subcontractors royally stiffed by deadbeat clients

"Everyone I asked basically gave the same reply: Expo was a disaster."

So wrote the reporter for Shukan Gendai (Oct 27) who noted that on Sept 1, organizers of the recently ended Osaka Expo announced that they had been engaged in consultations with some 30 construction subcontracting firms, who were still unpaid for work performed on 11 foreign pavilions.

One subcontractor, a Mr A, had initially begged off on the job, but agreed to take it on against his better judgement.

"Even when we did the work according to the blueprints, someone on the contractor side would come to the construction site, take a look and ask for modifications, saying 'We'd like you to increase spacing by several dozen centimeters,' or something to that effect," A moaned.

"In principle, modifications to the original design can be charged additionally, I was reassured by one of the foreign supervisors. However once the work was completed their attitude changed, and even after the end of the exposition our bills have not yet been settled.

"This is really what hell is like," he grunted bitterly.

Delays were a common problem. The Angolan pavilion, for example, did not open until June 26, more than two months after the start of the exposition.

"The due date for payment was in mid-May, but we only received partial payment," said A. "The outstanding unpaid portion comes to approximately 40 million yen."

On Sept 26, the Osaka public prosecutor filed charges against the president and other individuals of Iroha, another contractor, for failure to apply to perform work at the expo site, and then failing to pay subcontractors. "Our accountant embezzled about 120 million yen from the company," Iroha's president claimed.

"Delays in the completion of the foreign pavilions were caused by various factors, including the soaring costs of building materials and shortage of workers," a person involved in the exposition tells the magazine. "Because of the unreasonably tight deadlines, none of the major construction firms were willing to get involved. We scrambled to line up subcontractor firms, and as a result, a lot of shady operators were brought in. What happened with the Angola pavilion was a prime example."

The Serbian pavilion was another trouble spot. The same two contractors, GL Corporation and Rego, also collaborated on building the German pavilion.

Mr B was subcontracted to work on the Serbian pavilion last January.

"The work was supposed to be completed by the end of March, but when I arrived at the site I was flabbergasted," B relates. "First of all, no supervisors were present. How the hell could things proceed when nobody knew who was supposed to be doing what? It was like having a baseball team without a manager.

"Finally a supervisor made the scene and the work got started. At that point it was realized that the schedule was running late, and so the work switched to three shifts over 24 hours.

"Work at the site was so chaotic that several of the subcontractors considered dropping out -- ourselves included," B continued. "We were encouraged by GL Corporation, which told us if we finished the work before the expo opened, we would 'definitely get paid.' So with that in mind, we threw ourselves into the job.

"As it turned out, the work wasn't finished until just before the April 13 opening. But no payment was forthcoming even by May; we were told by Rego, the other contractor, that it hadn't yet received payment from GL," B explained. "We're owed 15 million yen, but I understand the outstanding total still unpaid to all the subcontractors is in the neighborhood of 200 million yen."

It's not entirely clear who's responsible for non-payment of the work on the Serbian pavilion. GL is reportedly suing Rego for follow-up work on the Serbian and German pavilions, with total billings said to be in the neighborhood of 330 million yen.

At a press conference, a reporter questioned Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura regarding the unpaid charges. He described the situation as something that "the private firms were expected to work out between themselves."

"There are a number of different patterns here, but nearly all of them involve public works," pointed out Takashi Moriyama, a construction economist. "Work on the foreign pavilions at the expo was delayed, and the governor himself pleaded for building contractors to come on board. Since, as a result of all this, good subcontractors were defrauded, I have no doubt the government is also responsible in part."

Could the expo, Shukan Gendai wonders, really be described as a "resounding success"? As the pavilions of various countries await dismantling at the site, subcontracting firms' resentment and confusion continue to fester.

