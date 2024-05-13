Sinking yen may spur inflation, but alternatives may be even worse

Earlier this month, the Bank of Japan's low-key intervention in foreign exchange markets to prevent further decline of the value of the Japanese yen, reportedly to the tune of approximate ¥8 trillion, had little effect.

"The rate had briefly dropped to ¥160 to one U.S. dollar, a level not seen since April 1999," a business reporter at a national daily newspaper told Shukan Taishu (May 27).

However, economic analyst Takuro Morinaga pointed out that as the bank used foreign currency reserves it had obtained some years ago when the exchange rate was around ¥100 to the dollar, by this metric, it actually profited to the tune of ¥4 trillion yen.

"Those earnings would be enough to return ¥40,000 each to 100 million citizens," Morinaga continued. "But naturally things don't work that way. The bank holds some ¥300 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, and even if it were to pour in the entire amount to intervene on behalf of the yen, it would still realize profits of ¥100 trillion or more."

It stands to reason that since interest rates in Japan are low, investors are buying dollars for which they can earn greater interest, and this has been pushing up the value of the dollar worldwide. Yet even if Japan were to raise interest rates, it does not necessarily mean the yen would swing back to a more comfortable exchange rate. While allowing the yen to slump in value may aggravate inflation, the alternatives may be even worse.

"If the Bank of Japan raises interest rates, both fixed and variable rates for home mortgages will go up," Morinaga explains. "People having trouble making payments may be forced to default.

"That's the main factor keeping interest rates low. And if they do go up, bankruptcies by many small- and medium-size 'zombie businesses' that are barely hanging on may increase, leading to greater unemployment," he continued. "If that were to happen, we'd see a repeat of the 'Showa depression' of the 1920s, from which only major corporations would likely survive.

"So for the average citizen, it's going to mean grueling circumstances no matter what sort of measures are adopted."

One of the most immediate impacts has been on food prices. A survey of 1,195 foodstuff producers by the Teikoku Data Bank found that up to July of this year, the prices of 6,433 products would be raised by an average of 19% -- thereby raising the average family's annual outlays for food by about ¥78,000.

"The prolonged devaluation of the yen, coupled with such factors as high temperatures and drought brought on by climate instability has affected olive oil, sesame seeds, sea vegetables, cacao beans and others," the aforementioned business reporter was quoted as saying. "I suppose people's livelihoods will continue to suffer great distress."

Are there any short-term solutions to alleviate these trends? Yes, says Shukan Taishu. The first thing you need to do is trim unnecessary expenses to the bone. Take rents for so-called empty nesters (couples whose children who have grown and moved out). Over 30 years ago, Morinaga himself moved to a community located between the city and countryside. (The term for this is tokai-naka, a portmanteau made up of city and countryside.) The property includes a patch of land suitable for cultivation and an unspoiled forested hill behind it.

"We're able to cut costs by growing some of our own food, and farm work also serves as exercise," he said.

"There are all sorts of ways to trim the household budget," financial planner Harumi Maruyama tells the magazine. For example, land line telephones are expensive. She suggests cancelling the contract and between the fixed monthly charge and call fees, and you'll save between ¥20,000 and ¥30,000 per year right off the bat. Instead, she advises migrating to the budget plans offered by mobile providers, which can offer annual savings of up to ¥70,000 to single subscribers or ¥140,000 to married couples.

Another solution is to trim utility costs, where practicable, by replacing older power-hungry refrigerators and air conditioners with more energy-efficient newer units.

And there are plenty of other means to stretch the family budget. Ito Yokado supermarkets, for instance, discount 5% to seniors who shop on the 15th and 25th of each month. TOHO cinemas offer senior discounts of ¥700 on admission tickets. And seniors who have given up driving cars can obtain a driving record certificate that will make them eligible for discounts from taxi firms.

In a nutshell, the current situation calls for adoption of a carefully considered strategy of seikatsu boei (defending one's livelihood).

