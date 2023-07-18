Suicide hotlines in Japan ringing off the hook at times

During the coronavirus pandemic, the media was frequently abuzz with reports of suicides by showbiz personalities.

Recently the arrest of kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke on a charge of assisting in his mother's suicide received major media coverage. And on July 12, Okinawan personality ryuchell ended their life at the young age of 27.

At times like these, reports Shukan Post (Aug 4), the phones at the various Inochi no Denwa suicide counseling hotlines are ringing off the hook.

"I call and call, but can never get through" is a commonly heard complaint.

Akihiro Kato, secretariat of Inochi no Denwa Association in Aichi Prefecture, explains why.

"Once we had 200 volunteer counselors available at any given time, but through aging and attrition the present number has declined to about 160. It's not that we can't handle all the calls, but based on past surveys, we've been receiving more than 10 times the number of calls and many people complain they can't get through."

Inochi no Denwa's funding comes from donations and subsidies, and the volunteers who take the calls work without compensation.

Koichi Saito, secretariat of the group's Chiba branch, explains that "Counselors work on a shift basis, with the service operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Both callers and counselors are kept anonymous.

"Basically each call is considered a one-time transaction. Unlike medical facilities there's no charge for the service, and it's possible the conversation can be overheard by people nearby. About half of our operating costs are covered by donations, with 30% to 40% coming from government or welfare organizations. Our average annual cost for the past three years has been around ¥19 million."

The first suicide prevention hotline dates back to the UK in 1953. To become qualified as a counsellor in Japan requires more than one year of study, with the costs -- amounting to several tens of thousands of yen -- borne out of the volunteer's own pocket.

"After working as a social worker for 30 years, I reached retirement age and became a telephone counselor," a man in his 60s tells the reporter. "I go in to work three or four times a month. During a three and a half hour shift, I might talk to four or five callers.

A female volunteer in her 60s who works for the Chiba branch talked about her own experiences.

One caller might say, "I'm calling from the roof of a building.' So the first thing I do is ask them to move to a place where we can talk in a more relaxed manner. We try to get them to promise to call again the next day. I always end by saying, 'I'll be waiting to hear back from you tomorrow.'"

The overall the gender of callers reflects the male-female ratio of suicides in Japan, of roughly two males for each female.

"Men who have just quit their jobs have it particularly rough, as they feel by leaving their work they have no one left to talk to," the Chiba-based counselor tells the magazine. "That's the impression I get at any rate."

"Widespread coverage of suicides by celebrities poses problems, both in terms of means and methods," says Tetsuya Shibui, an author of a book on suicide.

"It can also have a stronger effect on people who have aspirations and who are fans of the celebrity.

"The media displays the telephone hotline contacts at the end of printed articles and using subtitles on TV. But when I see how people like ryuchell were featured, I sense that it is easy to assume that news like this will be widely reported."

Since September 2020, when actress Yuko Takeuchi committed suicide, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare took the initiative by issuing media referencing guidelines from the World Health Organization.

The aforementioned telephone counselor in Chiba talked about some of the difficulties she faces.

"This is just my personal impression," she says, "but when the media covers a suicide by a celebrity or well known person, the number of calls increase, but in many cases because the lines are busier some callers can't get through."

"Since our primary concern is suicide prevention, our first concern is for the person who may be thinking, 'For me now, there's nothing but death.' We want this person to be able to get through. So while it's good to disseminate our contact numbers, the downside is that we receive more frivolous calls, which is very vexing to say the least."

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people who can help. Click here for more info.

