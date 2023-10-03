The price tags and perils of being a prostitute in Shinjuku

Coming on the heels of the hottest September in recorded history, October 2023 will be remembered as the month when the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department launched the biggest crackdown on prostitution in recent memory, snaring no fewer than 80 streetwalkers.

Just prior to that event, Spa (Oct 3) interviewed several anonymous males whose case studies give an idea on the incentives for working women to converge on the area.

Case No. 1, male, age 58: Spends about ¥100,000 per month on sex, at the rate of two or three times a week.

Comments: "There are cops around, but mostly they just ask the woman her age (to make sure she's not a minor). It's illegal but it's not penalized so it doesn't work to discourage the practice. If there were penalties, nobody would come here, myself included. As long as girls are around to sell their services, my conscience doesn't bother me."

Case No. 2, male in his 30s: Spends between ¥300,000 to ¥500,000 a month on sex, at the rate of two or three times a week.

Comments: "Before I used to troll for women on X (formerly Twitter), and would invite women to meet at an izakaya. Or else I might follow recommendations posted by other satisfied customers. Listening to the girls talk however, I have come to understand the problems they confront in their work."

A man who enjoys watching, but not doing, told the magazine, "All I do is tease them," he chuckles. "Giving somebody trouble will bring the cops. I'm afraid to catch an STD, and some of them might be minors -- no way I'd want to pick one up. I only lapsed once, when I was drunk.

"My wife manages our household expenses and she doles out ¥30,000 a month to me. The girls are said to do it four times an evening, and top earners might bring in maybe ¥1.2 million a day, right? They're highly paid.

"A lot of the girls on the street wear face masks. If I want to see their full face, I say to them, "Do you want some juice? I'll treat you to one from the vending machine. Then you'll take off the mask so you can take a drink."

Spa also raises the question of why men's procuring the services of prostitutes is not subjected to punishment.

Attorney Sho Wakabayashi works out of the Gladiator Law Office, whose website says his personal maxim is "Stay hungry, stay foolish."

Wakabayashi points out that in the case of prostitution, "penalties are not built into the law."

"In cases where the females are punished, it is not for prostitution, but soliciting or loitering. With the exception of cases where the woman is younger than 18, penalties are not considered for the pimps."

From April 2024, Japan's Anti-Prostitution Law is due for a revision. "The purpose will be to provide support to women, and not discourage prostitution per se," says Wakabayashi.

Masanori Sento, a writer who covers the Kabukicho scene, tells Spa's reporter, "It may be a bit of a wild guess, but I suspect that the reason why the district has not completely cleaned up at this time is because Shinjuku Ward is expecting economic benefits from inbound tourism. Last April, Tokyu Corporation opened the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower high-rise, and I suppose the presence of a 'pink' area next to it is seen as a great tourist attraction. In the April 1 issue of the community newspaper Shinjuku Shimbun, the director of the Kabukicho Promotion Board, Mr Sugiyama, suggested establishing the post of "night mayor" for the area, the way things are done in some European cities. The mayor of Shinjuku Ward, Kenichi Yoshizumi, seemed to be enthusiastic about the idea.

"I sense that Yoshizumi intends to use the location as a catalyst for the night economy," Sugiyama says.

