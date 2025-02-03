When danger strikes, how should foreign visitors to Japan be alerted?

After a random knife assault at a bus stop in front of JR Nagano station on January 22 left one person dead and two injured, Nikkan Gendai (Jan 25) raised the issue of how incidents of this nature might impact on foreign visitors.

Nagano, a prefecture in central Honshu, played host to the 1998 Winter Olympics and each winter attracts large numbers of skiers to its slopes, including growing numbers of foreign visitors in recent years.

On the evening of Jan 22, police were summoned to the bus rotary at the Zenkoji Exit of JR Nagano Station, where three people had been stabbed.

Hiroyoshi Maruyama, a 49-year-old company employee in the city, was confirmed dead from his wounds. Another man, a 37-year-old company employee and Nagano resident, was stabbed in the back, suffering serious injuries. The third victim, a 46-year-old woman, incurred less serious wounds in her back. Eyewitnesses described the assailant as a thin, middle-aged male of medium height and wearing eyeglasses.

The day after the attacks, Nagano prefectural police released an image of the suspect, who was last seen fleeing toward the south of the station, apparently still carrying a knife.

On Jan 26 police announced the arrest of Yusuke Yaguchi, a 46-year-old unemployed man, in a housing complex in Nagano City. Analysis of security camera footage enabled police to trace Yaguchi's movements.

In the wake of the stabbings, the atmosphere in the city was tense. At a primary school near Nagano station, worried parents could be seen accompanying their children to and from school. The Nagano prefectural government circulated security camera footage from the area, and fliers were distributed in front of the station asking eyewitnesses for information. In addition to the station area, precautionary alerts were raised throughout the city's elementary and junior high schools.

But what Nikkan Gendai wanted to know was, what sort of action, if any, was taken to warn out-of-town visitors following the stabbings?

"The number of staff at the tourist service counter inside Nagano station was boosted, and the state of alert was raised for visitors," said a worker at the Nagano Tourist Convention Bureau.

The reporter encountered a Japanese couple from out of town who had come to visit the Zenkoji temple, a popular destination for Buddhist pilgrims built in the 7th century. They seemed flustered by news of the attack, but decided to proceed, saying 'We've already come this far, so we might as well go there.'"

In 2023, noted Nikkan Gendai, some 1.41 million foreign tourists spent at least one night in Nagano Prefecture. Many of these visitors transfer to buses at Nagano Station and head for the slopes at Hakuba, Tsugaike Kogen and other ski resorts. Other nearby popular destinations include the Snow Monkey Park, Togakushi Shrine and the Zenkoji.

"Nearly all the passengers on the buses to Hakuba are foreigners," the bureau staff was quoted as saying. "In particular, the number of visitors from Asian countries has increased. I'd say the number of people stopping by our counter for information in 2024 was up by around 20% over 2023."

To its credit, the Tourist Convention Bureau responded rapidly to the stabbings by posting signs around the station, in Japanese and English, by the morning of Jan 23 that read, "The criminal is still at large. We ask everyone to always check the situation around you, exercise extreme caution, and if you see anyone who appears suspicious, please call the emergency police number."

"Even local residents are living in fear," the reporter opined, "so tourists in an unfamiliar place, who don't understand the language, must also be frightened to learn of such a heinous crime -- no matter how much they have been assured that Japan is safe."

The assault in Nagano came a month after a random knife attack on two high school students at a McDonalds outlet in Kitakyushu City on Dec. 14, resulting in one fatality.

The article ends by asking, in an ironic tone, "Since when did Japan become such an unsafe country?"

