After snowfall, Tokyo barely dodged a power blackout

"Except for the Yomiuri newspaper, it wasn't played up in the media and probably for this reason didn't have much of an impact on society. But even though things are just as potentially dangerous as before, in my view, or people not to take in the information poses a huge problem."

Speaking to Shukan Shincho (March 1), associate professor Tetsuo Sawada of Tokyo Institute of Technology, was referring to the heavy snowfall that struck Tokyo and the Kanto plain on Jan 22. For four days, from the 23rd to the 26th, and again on Feb 1 and 2, Tokyo's power demand surged, requiring power utility Tokyo electric Power Co (TEPCO) to put in urgent requests for surplus power -- totaling 3 million kilowatts from the utilities in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Chubu and Kansai -- thereby barely avoiding overload.

So strained was the demand that the capital's power utility felt obliged to turn off a portion of the elevators in its headquarters building. Compared with a total power demand reached 49.6 billion kilowatts, compared to maximum capacity of 50 billion.

Before the Fukushima catastrophe in March 2011 that precipitated shutdown of most of the country's nuclear power plants, this would not have been a problem.

According to a spokesperson for TEPCO, on Jan 23, low temperatures raised the need for more hydroelectric power from dams. However, this type of dam is dependent on power to pump up water to the spillway that feeds the generators.

What's more, while he unusually heavy snowfall -- said to be in the category of perhaps one that occurs perhaps every two or three decades -- may have caused people to turn up the heat on their electric blankets or kotatsu (table with a foot warmer built into its underside), another worrisome cause for the close shave was the failure to anticipate how renewable or sustainable forms of energy can be affected by heavy snowfall covering a wide area.

Typically it is the summer months when power demand in Tokyo has had close shaves, requiring the utility to scramble to buy backup power.

"On a sunny day, our company is able to generate some 8 million kilowatts from solar energy farms -- equivalent to 15% of the total peak demand," the utility spokesperson told the magazine. "The problem was, snow remained piled up on the solar panels and didn't melt for several days, so they couldn't generate any electricity. Then we put the hydroelectric stations on full operation, but by the next day the water was gone, and that left us needing to buy power from other companies.

"To make matters worse, two thermal generators in Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures malfunctioned at the worst possible time," he added.

Despite massive outlays to diversify power sources in the wake of the shutdowns of the country's nuclear plants, results have only been mixed at best, and costs continue to rise past the initial budget.

Former Prime Minister Naoto Kan is said to have worked out the new system at the time with SoftBank magnate Masayoshi Son. Professor Tadashi Narabayashi of Hokkaido University referred to it as "the worst plan in the world."

"Initially Son was counting on a price of 42 yen per kilowatt hour. Now it's down to 28 yen, but in other world markets it's already 10 yen or less," Narabayashi said. "Inexpensive panels from China have appeared, and costs to operators continue to go down. So it's great for investors but disadvantageous to the public.

While Tokyo's power supply remains at risk, Shukan Shincho had praise for the UK, which has diversified its own power sources through well balanced use of nuclear (at 21%, of the total); natural gas (30%); coal (23%); petroleum (1%); hydroelectric power (2%); and renewable types of energy (24%).

