Akita town presented as a microcosm for future population decline

Kakunodate, a town of around 30,000 in the southern part of Akita Prefecture incorporated into Semboku City, has been nicknamed "The little Kyoto of the Michinoku region." Visitors come from all over Japan to see its spectacular cherry blossoms -- extending for two kilometers along the banks of the Hinokinai River -- and to stroll along the Bukeyashikidori, a street of six beautifully preserved old samurai houses. Its festival held each September has been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. And of course, it boasts a mineral hot springs.

As the finale of a 5-part series on what is to be expected from Japan's population decline, Nikkan Gendai (April 14) visited Kakunodate and tried to envisage what life will be like there in 2043, a quarter century from now. For 50-year-old Tokyo resident Mr Suzuki -- his first name is not mentioned -- he will be 75. As his daughter and only child will turn 45 the same year, he is planning to return to his ancestral roots in Kakunodate. But what awaits will not be like the good old days of his youth.

According to local demographic data issued this year by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, Japan's population by 2045 will have dropped by some 20 million. And the population of Akita Prefecture will have plunged by 41.2% relative to that of 2015. Neighboring Aomori Prefecture's decline will be 37%; that of Kochi Prefecture in Shikoku, 31.6%. And Iwate Prefecture, also in northeast Japan, 30.9%.

Of Japan's 47 prefectures, only Tokyo's population is expected to show any increase at all, and that's just 100.7%. Even Osaka, a thriving metropolis with an entrepreneurial cultural tradition, is projected to drop by 17%. It may seem hard to imagine, but with that level of decline, Osaka's two lively Kita and Minami entertainment districts will have hollowed out, becoming veritable ghost towns.

Back in Akita, a full 53.3% of Semboku City's population are elderly, which raises the question of who will have the energy to pull the colorful floats along the town's street when the annual festival is staged in the future. Perhaps, speculates Nikkan Gendai's writer, some of them will be immigrants to Japan from India or China. Long before 2045, the Liberal Democratic Party will have revised the law as part of a program to bring in 10 million immigrants to shore up population decline.

Between now and then, some 896 cities, towns and villages -- roughly one-half of the number in Japan will be confronting the prospect of "dying out," this according to a projection by the Japan Policy Council. Among the major causes will be tax shortfalls that will leave local government bodies virtually without funds.

"Even now, primary and middle schools are closing and consolidating, but these are not proving effective, and it's possible the main system for education will be left to e-learning via the internet," frets Masashi Kawai, an visiting instructor at Kochi University and author of a recent book titled "A Chronology of Japan's Future."

Presently in Suzuki-san's home town of Semboku, 2,740 residents are aged 14 and below. By 2045, this figure will have declined to 1,011, meaning that the size of classes in the town's schools will be fewer than 10 students for each academic year. Imagine schools without enough students to hold athletic meets or picnics; or where school trips will be taken not by chartered bus, but a self-driving small passenger van, accompanied by a single teacher.

"Even now, elderly dying alone has become a problem, but 25 years from now, there won't be enough people to tend to family graves," Kawai predicts. "There will be more cases of bodies simply being assigned a number and interred in a mass grave by the local municipality. And around that time, when the 'Dankai juniors' (generation born to the postwar baby boomers) are in their 70s, other problems will surface due to irregular employment conditions and low, or no, payments into the national pension scheme."

