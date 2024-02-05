As COVID pandemic winds down, not-so-happy campers shed gear to the benefit of bargain hunters

As COVID-19 ravaged the globe in 2020, demand for leisure travel nosedived. Trains were out. Planes were definitely out. That left your car. But where could you go that wouldn't put you and your family in harm's way?

Urged to avoid the so-called "Three Cs," -- closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings -- but hungry for safe diversions, many Japanese turned to camping in the great outdoors. The logic was flawless: Heading for the hills will reduce interactions with fellow humans to a bare minimum.

As lethal variants of the novel coronavirus pandemic spread in 2020 and 2021, camping became an increasingly popular option in Japan, with many public and private camping grounds reporting overcrowding during weekends and holiday periods, to the point that securing reservations became near impossible.

Move to the end of 2023. J-Cast News (Jan 26) reported that at an outlet of Book Off, a used book specialty chain that has diversified to recycling of other merchandise, bags that appear to contain tents, sleeping bags, and other camping paraphernalia were spotted filling five large shelves.

A shopper posted a photo of the merchandise on X, noting that the like-new camping gear was being offered at exceptionally low prices. His post reportedly attracted over 10 million views,

The post also attracted quite a few comments, such as: "I guess a lot of people gave up on camping without even using the gear at all." And "There's no point in going so far out of your way just to relax." And “It looks to me like the camping boom is over."

A few commenters saw the bargain prices as a good opportunity to take up camping. Another remarked, "This means the bubble is over, rather than the end of the boom" And another post read: "We still can't get reservations at popular campgrounds."

Has camping declined in popularity? According to the "White Paper on Auto Camping," released by the Japan Auto Camping Association in July 2023, the number of campers in 2022 decreased to 6.5 million people, a drop of 13% from the previous year.

Another survey conducted in August 2023 by camping equipment media outlet CAMPxGEAR found that 22% of people who had taken up camping due to the pandemic said they had ceased the activity once the pandemic had subsided. Which may be explanation enough as to why camping-related items are flowing into the second-hand market.

A spokesperson for Bookoff Group Holdings told the J-Cast News reporter that between June 2022 and May 2023, store sales of camping supplies were up by about 30%.

"I think it's because people are now able to go out freely and enjoy various activities without having to avoid the 3Cs," he explained, adding "No doubt some people have given up camping, but there may also be cases where they sell their gear to make space for new, upgraded equipment."

The stores are offering a variety of high-quality reused items, with tents, lanterns, chairs, tables, etc, said to be particularly popular. Moreover, as disaster prevention awareness increases, some customers are believed to be purchasing them, along with food items, to have on hand for emergencies.

The person in charge of Okutama General Development, a third-sector company funded by Okutama Town and others that operates Hikawa Campground in Okutama, Tokyo, told the reporter that since last winter, the number of people using tents has been gradually decreasing. At its peak two or three years ago, about 13,000 people per year were camping there in tents.

"This has declined to about 1,000 to 2,000 per year," he said. "I suppose it's because the pandemic has subsided and more people are opting for other activities."

As the short-lived camping boom subsides, however, dedicated enthusiasts are finding things in their favor.

"During the summer and on weekends, there are usually a fair number of campers; but it's easier to get reservations on weekdays," one was quoted as saying. "People who tried camping for the short term may have shifted to other activities. Still, there remains a group of core enthusiasts who have always enjoyed the outdoors, and who will continue to do so."

