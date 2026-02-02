As election day nears, magazine takes objective look at Japan's alleged 'foreigner problem'

With immigration-related matters taken up by many of Japan's political parties during the current campaign, the cover story in Newsweek Japan (Jan 27), titled "An in-depth look into the 'foreigner problem,'" was clearly timed to appear ahead of the upcoming Diet elections.

Compared with other OECD member countries, Japan's foreign population is relatively small: as of October 2024 the average percentage of foreign nationals was 14.7% of the total, with Luxembourg topping the list at 51.2%. Rounding out the top 10 were Australia (29.5%); Canada (22.0%); Germany (18.2%); the UK (15.4%); U.S. (14.5%); France (13.8%); Italy (10.9%); Finland (8.6%); and South Korea (3.8%). Japan ranked one notch below South Korea at 3.0%.

One subject Newsweek Japan touched upon was the problem of overtourism, drawing attention to the practice of applying various surcharges to foreign tourists. It has been reported, for example, that Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency is considering proposing higher entry fees to foreign visitors at national museums. Last July, a two-tiered price system went into effect in "Junglia," Okinawa's first large-scale theme park, with which charges Japan residents 6,930 yen per adult for admission, as opposed to 8,800 yen for visitors from overseas.

Ryo Nishikawa, assistant professor at Rikkyo University's College of Tourism, went on record to oppose such a system. "The price differences at the level being considered in Japan pose a greater risk of provoking public backlash than realizing any possible benefits," he said.

Nishikawa added that Japan, a country with an advanced economy that claims to take pride in its spirit of omotenashi (heartfelt hospitality) would risk being viewed as a country dominated by money-above-all thinking.

Newsweek Japan also examined whether public safety has actually declined due to the increased presence of foreigners. As of June 2025, Japan had 3.96 million resident aliens, representing a 1.8-fold increase over the past decade. According to the National Police Agency, over the past 15 years, the number of crimes committed by foreigners has alternated between slight declines and slight increases.

In an opinion survey conducted by the National Institute for Research Advancement (NIRA), a think tank, 61% of the Japanese respondents voiced their impression that public safety has been deteriorating due to the increased numbers of foreigners.

What accounts for this discrepancy, between the actual crime stats and people's perceptions? Newsweek's editor Yoshihiro Nagaoka raised this point with Naoko Hashimoto, associate professor of international law at International Christian University in Tokyo. "This sentiment (toward outsiders) applies not only to Japanese, but is an instinctive human reaction," said Hashimoto. "Japan, being an island nation that emerged from isolation less than 200 years ago, is a society oriented toward homogeneity, so it may be even more susceptible to such perceptions.

"There is certainly no data to indicate that serious crimes have increased in cities where foreigners live," she asserted.

To rectify the perception of declining public safety, Hashimoto believes the only solution that will work is to engage in unemotional dialog.

A country's language, she states, is a key determinant in its ability to deal with immigration, and therefore it's not practical for Japan to emulate countries in the English-speaking sphere such as Canada and Australia, whose populations are made up largely of past and present immigrants. In her view, the countries in northern Europe resemble Japan more closely in that they are welfare states with a single official language, which value ​​social unity, and therefore serve as better models.

Until now Japan has entrusted immigration matters to civil groups and employers. Finding ways to institutionalize it, she asserted, is an urgent task.

To the question "It's been predicted that by 2040 foreigners in Japan will reach 10% of the population. What should Japan be doing to prepare for this eventuality?Hashimoto replied, "What Japan needs to change is its deep-rooted culture of anmoku no ryoukai (tacit understanding) and kuuki wo yomu (reading the mood).

"The assumption that people will somehow understand or figure things out without being told doesn't work with foreigners. Even something as simple as taking out the rubbish requires patience and careful, repeated communication of the rules that you want people to follow.

"Furthermore, rather than waiting for a system to be perfected, we need to have the flexibility to make adjustments through trial and error, and have the patience to overlook small mistakes. Complaints about foreigners, including the perception of public safety, must be addressed with concrete policies, not emotional arguments," Hashimoto concluded.

It goes without saying that the issue of immigration calls for responsible and objective reporting by the media, calling foul, for instance, when politicians make irresponsible remarks.

One encouraging example appeared in Josei Jishin magazine (Jan 31), which reported that in a social media post on January 25, Seiko Kudo, a candidate for the Sanseito party in Chiba's 4th district, had written: "Wow! I met someone at Shimousa-Nakayama Station in the afternoon who always watches 'Akasaka News' in Sweden with his Japanese wife." Kudo cited her source as claiming that "98% of the inmates in Swedish prisons are immigrants."

"That country is falling apart...," Kudo continued, stating she wants the Sanseito Party to do its best to "protect Japan."

The official website for the Sanseito's Chiba Chapter echoed Kudo's post. "There is much to learn from Europe," it commented, "but this is something we should take note of." The post has since been deleted.

Kudo's claim was challenged by a post with a link to the "World Prison Brief," a report on prisons around the world published by the Institute for Crime & Justice Policy Research (ICPR) at the University of London -- which noted that as of 2022, foreigners accounted for 16.7% of the inmates in Swedish prisons.

"Openly spreading rumors on their official sites, just as you'd expect from the Sanseito Party of Japan," fumed an irate poster on X.

Josei Jishin noted that neither Kudo nor her party's federation responded to the magazine's queries. As of January 30, Kudo had yet to delete her deceptive post.

