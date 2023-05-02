As jobs go extinct for lack of workers, how will society cope?

"I'm certain that in the near future, carpenters as we know them today will disappear. Even now, nearly all of them work as 'one-man bosses' who can't recruit new apprentices. So most of them are subcontracting their services to homebuilding companies."

So says Tomihisa Sato, director of the carpenters union in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Shukan Gendai (April 15-22).

In the case of carpenters, along with an already acute labor shortage and lack of people to take over existing businesses, demographic trends will mean fewer available workers across the board. And the generally low wages are hardly conducive to recruitment.

Well, we can always bring in some foreigners to get the job done, right? Not anymore, asserts Hirotake Kanisawa, professor at the Shibaura Institute of Technology.

"With the decline in the yen's value, technical trainees from Vietnam and elsewhere have already stopped coming to Japan," he says. "Foreign laborers have already been snatched up by South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. And Japanese carpenters can double or triple their incomes by working abroad."

Shukan Gendai predicts the imminent demise of 42 occupations. Another occupational field already facing serious peril is truck drivers.

"In the old days I could earn about a million yen a month," a 64-year-old long-distance trucker operating out of Saitama tells the magazine. "Now, with limits imposed on maximum driving hours and restrictions on speed, I need to go flat-out just to clear ¥300,000.

"I can't see how a young person would take on this work," he mutters. "They'd never be able to build a house or get married. Raising a family's no more than a pipe dream. Once my generation is gone, I wonder who'll drive the trucks."

Worker shortages in various job sectors are already impacting on people's daily lives in a variety of ways.

"When Chiba Prefecture was struck by a major typhoon in 2019, it took 19 days to completely restore power to the affected areas," notes Economist magazine's Hidetoshi Tashiro. "The main reason for the long delay was the lack of electrical workers. And due to the labor shortage in civil engineering, roads aren't getting repaired, or bridges reinforced."

From around 2030, when Japan's postwar baby boomers reach age 80, demand for care workers can be expected to take a sharp leap upward. But new job candidates will be few and far between.

"Recently more care facilities have been adopting IT and care robots, but these have had no substantial impact on lightening the workloads of care workers."

Nursing homes will have no choice but to become more selective in who they admit. A potential entrant's family members will undergo interviews, and only those whose families are not likely to complain and cause inconvenience or headaches for the staff will be admitted.

Occupations expected to feel the pinch will also include those in the public sector: policemen, fire and rescue workers, Self-Defense Force personnel and legislators in regional government assemblies.

In the service industry, meanwhile, positions such as izakaya waiters, sushi chefs, beauticians, convenience store workers, hotel and ryokan room maids, dry cleaning workers, bar hostesses and newspaper delivery staff are expected to go unfilled.

Add to these factory and farm workers of all sorts, deep-sea fishermen and the workers who process their catch.

So what to do then? Economic analyst Kohei Morinaga tells Shukan Gendai that Japan "is likely to be left with no other course but to proceed with DX (digital transformation)."

DX has been defined as a strategy of enabling business innovation predicated on the incorporation of digital technologies, which involves the building of a "digital ecosystem," achieving integration between customers, partners, employees, suppliers, and external entities, providing greater overall value to the whole.

"The shortage of carpenters, for instance, will spur more widespread use of 3D printers," says Morinaga. "And the only way to avoid the transport crisis will be to expedite the adoption of automatically driven vehicles and robots equipped with AI.

"What we're looking at is a global problem," Morinaga asserts on a note of guarded optimism. "If Japan can take the lead in resolving these problems, it will also be able to market its solutions to the rest of the world."

