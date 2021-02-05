As pandemic worsens, more medical workers bail out

"When I heard Prime Minister Suga's remark during the Diet proceedings that 'a budget sufficient for coronavirus countermeasures has been secured,' I felt drained of energy."

The speaker, a physician at a university hospital in the Tokyo area, explained why to Asahi Geino (Feb 11).

"Our hospital has been treating COVID-19 patients, but because of that I can no longer conduct outpatient treatment at other hospitals, out of fear that I'll transmit the coronavirus to their patients or to other doctors. Neither doctors nor nurses feel that the budget for dealing with the coronavirus is sufficient, and nothing we've said has had any effect.

"We're totally frustrated over this," said Shigeru Omi, president of the Japan Community Health Care Organization, who also heads the government's expert panel on the COVID-19 pandemic. "We should have established a physician supply system and reinforced our public health functions last summer."

"From now, a real collapse of the medical system is going to happen," said the aforementioned university hospital physician. "From February through March, the directors of nursing or personnel managers at all types of hospitals are watching out for nurses resigning on a massive scale. Workers whose job is to repeatedly sanitize hospital areas are exhausted. They might all walk out."

With the uptick in COVID-19 cases in January, hospitals that can admit emergency patients in Tokyo are already said to have reached their full capacity, said a nurse at the Toda Chuo General Hospital in Saitama Prefecture, which has been grappling with the largest cluster of infections in the country.

Out of a total work force of 1,300, 10% have contracted the virus, leading to successive closure of the hospital's wards. After the first cases were diagnosed in November the figures leaped in December. By Jan 28, the number of patients and staff testing positive reached 300, of whom more than 30 had to be admitted in dangerous conditions.

"I tried to quit, but was told, 'You should be thankful you have a job,'" the nurse relates. "As long as I don't come down with COVID myself, there's no escape. I can't see any meaning to continuing to work at a job that risks sacrifice of my life or livelihood. I didn't want to put colleagues on the spot, so I stayed until the end of last year, but I'm through with nursing for good," she said.

A hospital director in west Japan vented his anger at Suga.

"First, the stated number of beds available for corona patients in regional areas is fictitious. While vacancies are reported in wards and in ICUs, this doesn't reflect the real situation. The government decided to provide an allotment of 19.5 million yen per newly available hospital bed for sufferers in serious condition, and 9 million yen for patients with light to moderate symptoms. But I don't think any hospitals have been admitting patients with severe symptoms."

Treating each patient a requires a team of six to eight people -- doctors, nurses and other staff -- working in three 8-hour shifts, so a total of 18 to 24 staff are required. But considering extended hospitalization required for at least some COVID-19 patients, a one-time 19.5 million yen payout per bed won't cover the costs involved.

Another problem is one of low remuneration. A freelance nurse dispatched to care for a coronavirus patient can receive 20,000 yen per day. But public health workers on the front lines, with the risky job of conducting PCR tests, are paid just 2,000 yen per hour -- the lowest level of all advanced economies.

"In New York City, want ads for COVID nurses are offering $100 an hour, or $1,000 for a 10-hour day," says a nurse who lives in the United States. "Although it's said that most people can't continue such demanding work for very long."

In contrast, says Asahi Geino, look at China, where nurses caring for COVID patients have been guaranteed an annual salary three times the national average, and accorded special privileges as befits honored citizens.

"We're already at the point where ambulances drive around from hospital to hospital, unable to find a vacant space," says the aforementioned doctor in west Japan. "Other patients can't obtain treatment for cancer, and some towns are seeing their only hospitals go under. It's just so vexing to see the government pump an additional 1 trillion yen into the Go To Travel budget, instead of providing more funds for vaccines and coronavirus treatment.

"We may be headed for a complete collapse of the country's medical system."

© Japan Today