Backstreet stories: Small Kabukicho park has become a haven for hookers

Kabukicho, Japan's largest entertainment zone in Tokyo's Shinjuku district, has been booming of late, with Tokyu Corporation having just opened a new 48-story high-rise complex on April 14. On weekends that complex alone attracts some 35,000 visitors per day, and by May 22 had already recorded its first millionth visitor.

Writing in Shukan Shincho (July 20), journalist Kazunori Kodate is puzzled by the incongruity between Shinjuku's opulence and sleaze, as every evening, several dozen young Japanese women converge on a small park across the street from the Okubo Metropolitan Hospital.

"It's like something out of a Ridley Scott movie," he writes.

These women engage in tachimbo, a type of prostitution in which women stand on the street and solicit male passers-by.

Kodate profiles the sagas of four young females introduced under the pseudonyms "Megumi" and "Hina" (both aged 20), Runa (21) and "Sui" (19). Taking on 10 or more Johns an evening, at ¥15,000 and up per session (depending on services performed), all four young women easily clear ¥1 million a month.

Their Johns range in age from teenagers to men in their 70s.

"This 70-year-old man, while a patient at Okubo Hospital, heard about girls on the street next door," Runa, a Kansai native, relates. "After his discharge he decided to drop by for a visit. He had no trouble performing."

"Previously foreign women had been working this area, but they've been pushed out into neighboring Hyakunincho, in Okubo," a staff of Shinjuku Ward's Crisis Management section tells the magazine.

How could this be going on so close to Kabukicho's koban?

"The ward office deals with complaints from residents, but we don't have the authority to round them up," he replies. "Unless they are clearly under age, we can't even call them out. So the city office organizes civilian patrols to obtain a better grasp of the situation. We can summon the police if trouble breaks out, and of course we share information with them."

If a patrolman from the Shinjuku police station appears on the scene, any "price negotiations" promptly come to a halt. But nobody leaves the park.

"They know that they won't be arrested unless they're caught in an illegal act," a policeman is quoted as saying. "If we intercept them upon exiting a hotel, all they have to do is tell the officer, 'We're a couple,' and if the matter of monetary transaction is raised, the man need only say, 'I just gave her some money for the taxi home.'"

With the waning of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors from abroad have rebounded, and foreign tourists, encouraged by the reduced value of the Japanese yen, also come to shop. The aforementioned Hina and Runa don't take on foreigners. Their main disincentive is rumors spreading among some of the working girls that some foreigners get too rough. But that doesn't stop some of the less popular girls from taking them on.

"The typical model for girls selling sex in Kabukicho is to support club hosts," says the aforementioned Shinjuku Ward official. "But some of the others are runaways from parental abuse. They are unaware of the welfare system in place that will take them in. So one of our most pressing issues is to identify troubled girls and find ways to assist them."

Hidemori Gen is director of Nihon Kakekomidera, a Kabukicho-based NPO, established in 2002, that seeks to provide assistance to troubled women.

https://nippon-kakekomidera.jp/index.html

"Certainly some of the girls working there depend on selling spring for their livelihood," Gen tells the magazine. "Most of these girls are in debt and engage in prostitution to support club hosts. Kabukicho has some 300 host clubs, with a working population of perhaps 10 times that figure.

"On the first visit they keep the prices low, between 1,000 to 3,000, to attract the girls, but from the second visit onwards, the prices go sky high. The girls are commonly charged ¥100,000 or more for just an hour at the club. Even then, the girls want to keep coming. So they work on the street in order to pay.

"The hosts fawn on them and listen to their stories," Gen adds. "They might bombard the girls with 100 messages a day via the Line texting application. Some might go so far as to write, 'I've already got a marriage application for us. Let's submit it a year from today.'"

Last April a Kabukicho host was arrested in violation of the anti-prostitution law, for coercing a customer at his club to engage in prostitution.

In the past, host clubs tended to be patronized by women who operated sex businesses, actresses, soapland masseuses and others who could afford such places, but now it's become common to see female salaried workers and students patronizing them. It's the latter, who obviously can't afford such places, who turn to the streets," Gen is quoted as saying.

