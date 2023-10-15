Bedbugs? Damn -- Japan's got 'em too

The weekly "be between" online survey in the Asahi Shimbun (Oct 14) asked readers if they liked insects. Out of 2,581 respondents, an impressive 43% replied in the positive, naming such favorites as dragonflies, fireflies and butterflies. Among the majority 57% who say they're not favorably inclined toward six-legged creatures, the least popular were cockroaches, fleas, lice, flies and moths.

Their stated reasons for disliking insects, was that "they bite or sting" (with 923 respondents). Another 556 said they abhor insects because "they are known to spread diseases."

Considering the timing, however, the survey really missed its cue, because for the past month international media have been awash with reports about bedbugs, a tenacious, blood-sucking insect and ancient scourge of humanity that have recently dominated headlines in France.

The BBC website quoted Nicolas Roux de Bézieux, creator of badbugs.fr as saying, "According to scientists, bedbugs are one of the few species to practice 'traumatic insemination.' With his barbed needle of a penis, the male bedbug can pierce the female at any point of her body. His sperm then makes its way via the bloodstream to her reproductive organ. Over the millennia, females have actually developed a dent in their abdomen to encourage males to pierce them at that spot.

"Male bedbugs also display homosexual behavior, and even try to inseminate other species," Bézieux added.

Meanwhile, Shukan Shincho (Oct 19) may have been the first to report on recent infestations of tokojirami (bedbugs) in Japan.

It seems that the extended holiday in China celebrating national founding day brought the first hordes of visitors from China since 2020, and bedbugs, being known as frequent fliers, may have come along for the ride, snuggled in the luggage.

A staff member of extermination company CIC told the magazine, "We often observe cases of bedbugs being brought into Japan through luggage carried by overseas visitors. This declined during the coronavirus pandemic, but now seems to be on the upswing again."

Compared with the number of consultations at health offices in the Tokyo metropolis 15 years ago, the number has increased twenty-fold.

"Around 1975, Japan had almost succeeded in exterminating bedbugs, but from about 20 years ago more travelers from warmer climates like Southeast Asia and China began coming here, and their numbers rose."

Bedbugs are unusually hardy, and their removal can require considerable expenditures. Ryuichi Okumura, senior director of the Tokyo Metropolitan Pest Control Association, an NGO, remarked, "Bedbugs typically measure about 5 millimeters in length. It's difficult to keep them from getting into homes, and during the daytime they stay hidden in crevasses, making them difficult to detect. Then at night they become active and suck blood from sleeping humans."

While bedbugs do not appear to be transmitters of disease, their bites can cause swelling and violent itching that may persist for a week or longer. Victims should consult with their dermatologist, or risk such problems as insomnia and dermatitis.

The president of the Taiyo Prevention Research, Hidehiko Mukai, tells Shukan Shincho, "We've dealt with more than 2,000 cases. If performed thoroughly it's not that difficult to get rid of them. Bedbugs tend to lurk on the undersides of bedding, folds in window curtains, between tatami mats and beneath closets. Spraying with an organic phosphorous solution will root them out."

And the cost for this service? Brace yourself.

"The current going rate at present is several tens of thousands of yen for a one-room mansion, with a top end of around ¥700,000," says Mukai.

Getting proactive toward inbound travelers might help reduce the bedbug problem, but at the moment it's every man for himself.

© Japan Today