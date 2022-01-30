Children who wear face masks all the time see their marks go down 20%

Surgical masks check coronavirus infection. What else do they do?

Do they slow child development? A growing body of evidence suggests they might, says Josei 7 (Feb 10).

Any layman might suspect as much. The brain needs oxygen. Masked, we get less. It’s not a large leap from there to an alarming suspicion.

A rapid, general, hopefully temporary intellectual decline is detectable as the third year of the virus begins. College entrance exam results were markedly down in 2021 – 20 points on average from 2020. Various factors come into play: school closings, emergency declarations, the necessity of preparing for exams that may be called off, the fear of infection if they’re not called off, an all-pervasive anxiety that stymies concentration, and so on.

Social interaction sharpens awareness. To curtail the first is to dull the second. Across the age spectrum, friends compete with friends, striving to outdo each other. It’s part of growing up, and part of being grown up. Solitary reflection is good for us, up to a point – past which lies the risk of torpor.

Small children are in a class by themselves. Infant brains and minds feed on – grow on – outside stimulation. Limit that, and the sad consequences may be long-term, lifelong.

On this subject, says Josei 7, there are quantifiable observations backed by solid research. It cites a long-term study by scientists at Brown University in the U.S. Researchers have since 2011 been testing levels of awareness in children aged 3 months to 3 years. Figuring the average score precorona (2011-19) at 100, the average for 2020-21 would be78.

The key word is “synapse.” Synapses are structures that permit electrical impulses to pass from nerve cell to nerve cell. The more of them, the better. Their number is not fixed, explains neurologist Yuki Shimada. They grow, or fail to, in response to stimuli. In any case they form the bulk of the brain. The number of nerve cells – neurons – differs little as between an infant and an adult, but a brain that at infancy weighs on average 320 grams in an infant will weigh 1,300 grams at age 5. Shimada mentions that as a measure of the importance of synapses.

He turns then to the importance of oxygen – and sugar. Though accounting for only 2 percent of body weight, the brain consumes 20-30 percent of the sugar we eat. Oxygen combines with sugar to produce energy – brain energy, one manifestation of which is thought.

Masked, we inhale less oxygen. That’s true regardless of mask type says Josei 7. Newborn infants are not masked, of course, but Japan’s health ministry recommends masks for children age 2 and up.

Masks inhibit not only oxygen flow but, less materially, communication. We’ve been learning over the past two years how vital a role facial expression plays in communication. It’s what reveals, or suggests, the meaning behind the spoken word. A smile can soften angry words; a frown signals the speaker’s equanimity may be a bit forced. Masked, we are expressionless. A whole dimension of communication is lost.

Infants in particular, says Dr Eiichiro Isseki, a specialist in preventive medicine, are alert to facial expressions. Is mummy happy? Angry? The infant picks up the signals and responds accordingly. Mummy or daddy masked could be either, or anything in between, there’s no telling. Over time, says Isseki, infants of masked parents can grow listless, less responsive.

The magazine quotes a Japanese proverb: “As at 3, so at 100.” The impressions absorbed during those first three years are vital, life-shaping. The implication is that the mask, unquestionably necessary at one level, may be doing serious harm at another.

The virus looks as if it’s here to stay for a while. One possible adaptation is being developed in France – the transparent mask. “Maybe Japan too should go that route,” says Isseki.

© Japan Today