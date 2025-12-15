China shoots itself in foot with current sanctions against Japan

"Lifting a rock only to drop it on one's own foot" is a well known Chinese aphorism that's roughly equivalent to the English expression of shooting oneself in the foot.

On November 7, Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, had been asked during a Lower House budget committee session about how Japan would respond if China imposed a maritime blockade on Taiwan.

Takaichi replied, "If it involves the use of warships and the exercise of force, it would, by any measure, constitute a survival-threatening situation (for Japan)." The PM's remarks were nothing new, having been voiced in the past by previous heads of government. This time, however, an infuriated China reacted unusually strongly, ordering travel agencies to cancel group tours to Japan, reimposing a ban on seafood imports, and announcing other sanctions. It also issued a warning to Chinese nationals in Japan concerning their personal safety.

"I'd be more concerned for the safety of Japanese nationals residing in China (said to number under 100,000) on December 13, the date on which the Nanjing Incident is memorialized in China," Daisuke Kondo, a journalist and author of "The Real China," told Asahi Geino (Dec 18).

"The sanctions imposed by China aren't likely to adversely affect the Japanese economy," remarked Shih Ping, a naturalized Japanese born in China, who was elected to the upper house of the Diet earlier this year. "With the exception of certain segments of the fisheries, tourism and entertainment industries, I don't expect any changes in the livelihoods of most Japanese."

In way of explanation, Shih used this analogy: "In China, people view President Xi Jinping as a father figure, saying, 'Whenever my violent father gets into a dispute with someone, he intimidates them by beating his own children.' It's the Chinese people who are being driven to hardships with these sanctions."

Asahi Geino assembled a list of items that demonstrate how China's heavy-handed reaction up to now has been essentially self-defeating.

Chinese airlines cancelled flights but did not pay refunds. "A friend of mine had his flight to Japan cancelled on the date of departure," Ms A, a Chinese resident of Japan who operates a snack bar in Saitama Prefecture, told the magazine. "He told me he didn't receive a refund. He was also charged a cancellation fee by his hotel. There's something funny about air tickets still being on sale although no flights are operating."

*Minpaku (residences offering lodgings) operated by Chinese residents in Japan to accommodate their compatriots may be facing an existential crisis due to revenue shortfalls.

Sightseeing buses, hotels, restaurants and souvenir shops in the greater Kanto area that serve visitors from China are presently running on fumes.

Out of fear they'll be labelled traitors by their compatriots, Chinese visitors have cut back on their bakugai ("explosive shopping") activities.

Public performances in China by Japanese artists have been halted, and disappointed fans have directed their frustration at the Chinese government. One of the most popular, vocalist Ayumi Hamasaki, was obliged to cancel a scheduled performance in Shanghai on November 29.

The sanctions against Japan have spurred other countries' mistrust toward China as a reliable trading partner.

Consumers in China are no longer able to enjoy tasty seafood from Japan.

Manufacturing supply chains in China face disruption due to the halting of imports of essential materials and components from Japan.

"China depends on Japan for much of its high-tech manufacturing equipment," the aforementioned Shih pointed out. "Fearing counter-sanctions from Japan, it is avoiding anything that would constitute a 'fatal blow to Japan.'"

And finally, it appears that the Chinese sanctions notwithstanding, public support for Takaichi has gone up, reaching 75% (according to a TV Tokyo poll dated 30 November).

"Despite being called out for her supposed gaffe, Takaichi's approval rating has either stabilized or is rising," said Shih. "At the current political and economic levels, Japanese society as a whole is disinclined to 'dump Takaichi.' The Chinese government should lower its clenched fist as soon as possible."

Journalist Kondo sees the current standoff as persisting through much of 2026. "The 'political and economic chill' in Japan-China relations will likely continue for some time," he predicted. "At present, the Japanese government has no intention of retracting its remarks; and the Chinese government has no intention of backing down on its demands for a retraction.

"I suppose the chilly relations may continue until the two countries' leaders meet face-to-face at the APEC 2026 summit to be held in Shenzhen, China next November."

