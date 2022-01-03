Companies fight back against the inflationary spiral with bold price cuts

For many people in Japan, the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022 will remembered as a time when a trickle of consumer price increases became a flood, with such items as coffee, bread crumbs and electric power rates among the many to take a sharp upward spurt. The multivaried causes of higher prices include the coronavirus pandemic, climate change causing poor harvests, a rise in the price of petroleum and the declining value of the Japanese yen.

But higher consumer prices are opening up new opportunities for companies bold enough to attract customers with attractive deals. The "in-depth business report" in Shukan Jitsuwa (Jan 6-13) turns its attention to businesses that are finding ways to lower their prices.

Brandishing the catch phrase, "More than simply the price," the Sapporo branch of furniture company Nitori is one such company. An advisor to the firm puts it this way: "Under the slogan 'supporting life,' Nitori has reduced prices on over 100 items from last Nov 12. The response has been even better than expected, and the company followed up with price cuts on 264 furniture items, extending the sale from Nov 19 to January 11."

As an example of Nitori's price cuts, a dining table ordinarily selling for 29,900 yen was reduced by 5,000 yen during the campaign, while a mattress priced at 39,900 was discounted by 3,000 yen.

"What's more, during the campaign deliveries are free on sales of 50,000 yen and over, which is appreciated all the more by customers," the aforementioned advisor is quoted as saying.

Not to be outdone, Ikea Japan also plans to offer discounts of between 20 to 30% on some 200 items from July onwards.

Aeon, Japan's supermarket chain, has reduced prices on many of its PB private brand items.

"Fresh foods are excepted, but otherwise as opposed to national brand items that have announced price increases such as mayonnaise, instant coffee, wheat flour and so on Aeon has reduced prices for its PB merchandise," a business analyst explains. "What's more, the company's guidelines are not to reduce the packaged volume -- which otherwise would amount to 'effective price increases' -- he says. "This policy will be in effect not only in Aeon stores, but others belonging to the Aeon Group, like Aeon Style and Daiei. Consumers are really grateful."

The Muji chain is another line of products that is fighting price increases. From last September it has cut prices on some 200 items, including foods, apparel and daily goods.

One example is the cutting of retort-pack Keema curry from 290 to 250 yen.

"For a person who's being forced to count their pennies, that's 40 yen that can't be ignored," says the aforementioned analyst. "For shoppers, the price of a cotton pile face towel reduced from 490 yen to 200 yen is almost like finding a treasure."

Meanwhile, the Odakyu commuter railway was praised in the media for announcing reductions on fares. From spring of 2022, all minors using Pasmo and other e-tickets will pay a uniform 50 yen irrespective of the distance traveled. This act will reduce the company's annual revenues by a projected 250 million yen. While it may be seen as a boon to growing families, the railway is also counting on more adults to accompanying their children as full-fare passengers, which will hopefully at least partially recover the reduction.

The Hokuso railway company in Chiba and JR Tokai in Nagoya are also planning various price cuts to attract more customers.

The wave of price increases aside, astute consumers with an eye out for bargains may very well find savings like these to be "merciful rain that rescues from a drought," as Shukan Jitsuwa puts it.

