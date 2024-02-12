Crooked restaurants caught overcharging customers, serving mislabelled meat

Identity theft of businesses is not entirely unknown, but one particularly brazen activity became known recently when police announced a bust in Kabukicho district of Shinjuku in Tokyo.

As reported in Nikkan Gendai (Feb 1), Tokyo metropolitan police arrested Kenji Takahashi, age 58, a Chinese national named Zhang Peng, age 47, and another 15 male and female employees of the shop, with ages ranging between 18 and 58.

Takahashi was suspected of feigning to be affiliated with Torikizoku, a well-known national izakaya chain. According to a police source, aggressive street touts tricked unwary customers by holding up a signboard for "Tori-Ichi," which falsely suggested that the shop was affiliated with Torikizoku.

The touts would explain that nearby competitor shops were "extremely crowded" and involved a "one-hour wait for a table." Customers who took the bait were then presented with excessively padded bills.

Tacked on to basic menu entries were such items as "unlimited drinks fee," "table charge," and "weekend fee," among others, boosting by as much as threefold what an honest establishment might charge. For a small plate of hors d'oeuvres and two beers. for instance, a customer might be presented with a tab for as much as ¥8,500.

"To dodge criminal charges, from 2022 onwards the operators changed the shop's name every two or three months," the source was quoted as saying, adding, "Another ruse was to change their menus to so as to seem to specialize in different types of cuisines, like stews."

"Takahashi and Zhang are believed to have close ties to Chinese Dragon," said the source, citing the name of a biker gang that evolved into a loosely organized criminal syndicate.

Then in its issue of Feb 2, Nikkan Gendai reported that a shabu-shabu restaurant in Toyoda City, Aichi Prefecture, was suspected to be mislabeling the cuts of meat it served to customers.

Rather than name-brand premium cuts claimed to be Kurobuta (black swine) raised in Kagoshima Prefecture and Kuroge Wagyu (a native steer that resembles Aberdeen Angus famed for its tasty, marbled meat), the operator was apparently procuring the meats from local supermarkets.

On Jan 29, Aichi prefectural police arrested Hirokatsu Suzuki, age 46, and two other men believed to be affiliated with the Kodokai, a powerful Nagoya-based gang that from some years ago took effective control of the Kobe-based Yamaguchi-gumi syndicate, which resulted in what was formerly the nation's largest gang being split into three opposing factions.

According to police, last September the three men opened a shabu-shabu restaurant named Bishokuya Shabu-shabu Tonkichi in Toyoda City, claiming to serve choice cuts of pork and beef, when such was clearly not the cause.

Acting on a tip last autumn, the police raided the premises, where they found stacks of styrofoam trays of the type used to package meats at supermarkets.

The shop allegedly charged ¥4,500 for a serving of pork, a considerable markup.

The restaurant's home page also noted that it offered private rooms for "dates" or "private dining."

"So you can enjoy tasty fare and drinks out of view from others," it hinted suggestively, adding "Your dining experience with us will be a memorable one."

According to a police source, the aforementioned Suzuki was already a familiar figure, having previously been cited for operating an illegal casino where he allegedly profited to the tune of ¥200 million from baccarat and other games of chance. In addition to accusations of engaging in loansharking and sales of counterfeit brand goods, he engaged in job placing services without a license, and two years ago allegedly defrauded the government of ¥1 million in small business sustainability benefits offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest meat scam may suggest that gang members have been feeling the economic crunch, leading them to diversify into food and beverage businesses as a source of additional revenues.

