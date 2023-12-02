Cross-dressing in the midst of a gender revolution in Japan

By Michael Hoffman

“It was one of those events where people with unusual sexual preferences can come together…”

“... and I was washing my hands in the ladies’ room when a man in women’s clothing came in…”

There are many such men, many such events, and many preferences, says Spa (Aug 29 – Sept 5).

The speaker is a 38-year-old woman given the pseudonym (all names in this story are pseudonyms) Yuka Kinoshita.

“I was surprised at first but then I thought, ‘Oh, LGBT,’ and thought no more about it. I’m on my way out when he calls out, ‘Aren’t you cute!’ He grabbed me with all his strength…”

A narrow escape, fortunate but not inevitable, ends the episode. “I let my guard down,” says Kinoshita. She knows better now.

“Lady Ojisan,” Spa titles its report. Its theme is cross-dressing in the midst of a gender revolution. Some of it’s innocent, some not. Some men simply enjoy dressing as women. They mean no harm, and do none. Others, says Spa, you need to watch out for. A man in a dress and makeup claims access to women’s facilities as a woman himself or herself – if herself, fine; if himself, things can get tense, as Kinoshita learned.

It’s a fine line, Spa remarks, between sensitivity towards LGBT people on the one hand and awareness of danger on the other. There’s cross-dressing and cross-dressing – innocent and predatory. “Ryo Sasaki,” 41, used to cross-dress innocently. He gave it up two years ago, fed up with (and fearful of) being tarred with the same brush as cross-dressing predators.

“It excited me to dress as a woman,” he says. “It gets the pleasure hormones flowing. It’s a bit warped maybe” – but harmless. In fact, says a male cross-dresser given here the female name Machiko, “Women like it. I myself,” he says, “am sexually drawn to women” – and women, he implies, are sexually drawn to him. Like Sasaki, Machiko deplores the degradation into which the predators have dragged the practice – the art, you might even call it, for dressing to please is an art of sorts, but like all arts it calls for discipline – which, Machiko fears, tends to be scorned in the name of art itself, especially by the young: “It’s okay for middle-agers like me but young guys going in for cross-dressing court dangers” – not those the predators cause but “they get petted by women,” which can be addictive – “to the point,” he says, “of injecting themselves, some of them, with female hormones,” complicating a gender confusion which may have gone as far as it can go without spilling over into something new, unknown and inconceivable.

From that brink, “Hitoshi Tadokoro” seems, after a long struggle, to have drawn back.

He married in his twenties, became a father, was a success at work, earned a comfortable income, got divorced, and crashed, sexually speaking – was dumped by so many women, he tells Spa, that he developed mental health problems. What was he doing wrong? A thought struck him: “maybe, without knowing it, I’m LGBT?” It was women he was drawn to, and yet… He took to cross-dressing, thinking it might change his luck. When it didn’t, he sought medical advice. Well, he was told, we can put you through tests and see what develops… He shrank from what looked like a long drawn-out process, and diagnosed himself: “Crisis in confidence, nothing more.” He’ll get over it. Most people do. Somehow.

