Daylight savings promoted as a possible fix to Japan's stagnated economy

One of the more unpopular aspects of the postwar military occupation of Japan was the imposition of daylight savings time, which was enforced from May 1948. It was, to say the least, extremely unpopular. Although the occupation did not officially end until April 28, 1952, Japanese authorities obtained an agreement to jump the gun, and abolished daylight savings time three weeks earlier.

Now almost 80 years later, Yoichi Miyazawa, a high-ranking official in the Liberal Democratic Party is among those advocating its restoration.

"The introduction of samaa taimu (as it's called in Japanese) would mean people going to work one hour earlier and leaving one hour earlier," Miyazawa told Shukan Gendai (Sept 29). Being able to commute while the temperature is cooler would relieve stress and improve their mental outlook.

"And being able to return home while it's still light outside would enable getting together with friends for meals, or spending time at the golf driving range and so on," he added.

Because the earlier onset of high temperature wakes people up during the summer months, more people suffer from insufficient sleep. At the very least shouldn't an adjustment be made so that the sunrise is at 6 a.m.?

"In my father's generation that underwent the experience of summer time, it was said that a worker couldn't go home until the sun set, so the only thing gained was an additional hour of overtime work," pointed out Takahiro Suzuki of Hyakunen Consulting, explaining why the system has so many negative memories.

Recently however, some corporations have taken the lead and incorporated daylight savings in-house. One such company is the FamilyMart convenience store chain, which from four years ago initiated its' "Family Summer Time." From mid-July through mid-September, the working times are advanced by one hour.

In addition to electric power savings, other benefits have been realized. An in-house survey last year found that 25.7% of FamilyMart workers said their total working hours (including overtime) had declined (an increase of 3.3 points over 2023), as opposed to 20.4 percent who said their working hours had increased.

Steve Calandrillo, professor at the University of Washington School of Law, pointed out that one the major advantages of daylight savings is improved public security.

"Darkness is the ally of criminals," he said. "Adding an extra hour of light in the evening has a major benefit to crime prevention."

Another advantage to that extra hour of sunlight is said to reduce traffic accidents in the U.S., realizing a savings estimated at $1.2 billion annually.

There are other economic benefits. A 2016 study by the JPMorganChase Institute found that after the end of daylight savings, credit card outlays in Los Angeles dropped by 3.5%.

The article, however, neglects to mention a growing movement in the U.S. to abolish daylight savings time for good. A recent article in The Washington Post cited a study at Stanford University. The study, the article noted, "adds to a body of evidence that has suggested the twice-yearly clock switch is linked to a rise in heart attacks and car accidents, and a decrease in sleep and work engagement.

But the aforementioned Suzuki remains upbeat. In these modern times, advancing or retarding the clocks by one hour need not be that big a deal.

"Since personal computers or smartphones can be synchronized with network protocols, they can be set up to switch to summer time automatically," he said. "So airlines and railway companies can build the change into their systems; likewise for banks or stock exchanges to implement periodic updates."

And for those who argue those changes would require major outlays to modify systems, Suzuki points out new outlays for such equipment would pump more money into the economy.

And other benefits would be realized. Hidetoshi Nakagami, CEO of the Jyukankyo Research Institute, remarked, "According to a test projection we made in 2007, the implementation of summer time would result in annual savings of the equivalent of 910,000 kiloliters of crude oil. Now with people switching over to LEDs for illumination, that alone realizes the equivalent of 500,000 kiloliters. So its adoption would hopefully make people more aware of environmental problems and think about ways to improve things."

It's often said that Japanese people are averse to change, and tend to resist progress because it is somehow "inconvenient." But isn't that kind of thinking that led to the "three lost decades?"

Adoption of summer time, the writer concludes, may very well help ensure a brighter future for Japan.

© Japan Today