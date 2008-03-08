Defense Ministry squabbles overshadow collision

Mar. 8 02:20 pm JST 0 Comments

Since the collision between the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer Atago and a fishing boat in Tokyo Bay on Feb 19, internal conflicts within the Defense Ministry have become a more important issue than the investigation of the incident itself. This stems from a long-lasting antagonism between SDF personnel, referred to as “uniforms,” and administrators or “suits,” within the ministry. But now, they are collaborating to try and kick Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba out.

At first, the media criticized the delay in reporting the accident to Ishiba. Administrators were the target of criticism. But soon, the media shifted their criticism to Ishiba himself after he revealed on Feb 27 that he didn't go to his office until 90 minutes after being informed about the collision. "It was important that I sort out the situation rather than go to the office when things were in chaos," Ishiba said.

Some insiders say that ministry bureaucrats intentionally leaked information several times before Ishiba was informed in order to create a scandal. While a defense official denies such a plot, he says, “We don't keep things from the minister. But he has tried to reform administrative procedures since the accident.”

Masato Ushio, a military analyst, says: “Ishiba has been actively working to reform the ministry even before the incident. He suggested the reform plan to former Vice Defense Minister Takemasa Moriya who was arrested for bribery. I think he thought the collision was a good opportunity for him to clean house, but the bureaucrats are against reform.” In fact, Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda told Ishiba after the accident to set up a special task force to reform the Defense Ministry.

“Limiting the power of administrators is welcome, but Ishiba's proposal to integrate Ground, Air and Maritime Defense Forces and even logistic sections of each force is unacceptable,” said a high-ranking serviceman.

Ishiba has particularly come under fire for his remark about the captain of the destroyer. “If they had been in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, it would be understandable that the captain was taking a sleep break. But the destroyer was almost in Tokyo Bay. The captain should be subject to punishment,” Ishiba said.

A sailor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Lack of sleep is a significant factor in a state of emergency, but prior to the collision, we were not in such a state. The captain was taking a break based on internal regulations, which shouldn't be criticized. I was so disappointed by Ishiba's stupid rationale that if you are out in the middle of the ocean, a break is OK, but not if you are in Tokyo Bay. He is just a military geek. I feel he was being malicious in his remarks about the MSDF.”

Ushio says the big problem is information flow. “Ideally, simulated plans for smoother information flow from the Self-Defense Forces to administrators and from administrators to the minister are necessary. But the 'uniforms' and 'suits' have never got their act together because they hate each other. Even if they launch such a plan, it would not function well.”

A colleague of the two fishermen who have been missing since the collision, showed a more generous attitude toward the captain after he visited the family to apologize. “There is a lot I could have complained to the captain about, but I couldn't accuse a guy who apologized, bowing his head for a long time in front of us. I just want them to make sure there is never another accident like that.” (Translated by Taro Fujimoto)

© Japan Today