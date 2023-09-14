Dumb, phony and boring to the point of tears: Shows that ask foreign tourists what they like about Japan

After a hiatus of three years, foreign visitors have begun returning to Japan in droves, and with it are features on those ubiquitous TV wide shows and other programs with titles like, "We asked foreign tourists to comment."

And Nikkan Gendai (Sept 10) says it's had enough.

"These programs not only boring, but there's something fishy about them," the reporter writes.

For various reasons, TV in general has been in the doldrums, even without writers going on strike.

Take Nihon TV's annual "24-Hour TV" marathon charity program, which ran August 26-27. Because of its long relationship with the scandal-ridden Johnny's talent agency, viewer ratings and the amount of donations pledged were both at all-time lows.

So what to do to placate unhappy viewers? Send in the clowns, of course. TV crews head for the usual tourist spots -- places like Asakusa, Ginza, Okachimachi, Kyoto and Hakone -- where they accost unsuspecting foreigners and ask the usual insipid questions, such as "What do you like about Japan?" "What did you enjoy eating?" "What surprised you about Japan?"

As expected, the subjects give flattering replies: "Mt Fuji was gorgeous." Or, "The ramen was delicious." Or, "The toilets are clean." You get the idea.

Needless to say, their remarks were neither surprising nor interesting. What's more, you've got to be a little suspicious why the comments are invariably favorable, without exception. Surely there are tourists who complain over being fed up with the crowds everywhere they go, or that sushi smells fishy and unpleasant, or that cruising cabs don't stop for them.

You can bet those kinds of negative comments are the first to get edited out.

Some skeptics even wonder if the remarks are really what they are saying. When a tourist from India says, "Even we Indians are surprised at such heat," there's something that doesn't ring true.

One female subject appeared to have little knowledge of exchange rates and gave a scowling look. However, the Japanese subtitle on the screen read something like, "Thank goodness the yen has weakened."

Climbing Mt Fuji is considered challenging, but the reporter wished a group of foreigners "good luck" at the fifth station (midway point), as if they were about to reach the summit in a single bound seemed a bit of a no-brainer.

If things are taken to this extreme, it should already be a matter for deliberation by the BPO (Broadcasting Policy and Ethics Organization).

So why is such a flood of cheap projects being produced? A director of an information program production company explains, "It's because it's a good shot and doesn't cost a lot of money. Japanese people saying 'It's hot' and 'Mmmm, it's delicious' to the camera are too commonplace to be used; but if a foreigner says something with exaggerated gestures and facial expressions, it makes a good picture. And best of all, it doesn't cost any money or take much time. There is no need to negotiate for interviews in advance, and they 'perform' for free."

The director also pointed out another advantage: No matter how the footage is edited, there's no concern over complaints. Interview a Japanese, and there may be trouble after the broadcast, because a subject might come forth and complain, "I didn't say that!" But if it is a foreign tourist, he or she will have almost certainly left the country by the time the program airs. So the production staff can edit the program any way they like. It's a slam-dunk.

As autumn approaches, we can soon expect to see TV scenes of foreigners viewing the autumn foliage from the Togetsu Bridge over the Katsura River in Kyoto, and watch them rave as if they've never seen red leaves before.

In front of the camera, they'll gladly say the things that Japanese viewers like to hear: "Sashimi wa saiko (Sashimi is great!) Fukushima water? "Nothing to do with me."

Alas, hoping the TV networks will put an end to these ridiculous programs are probably just wishful thinking.

