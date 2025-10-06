Empty 'Chinese ghost buildings' exploit Japan's lax business visa requirements

According to the Immigration Services Agency, as of the end of 2024, approximately 40,000 foreign nationals had been issued "business manager" visas, which are required to engage in business in Japan.

About half those issued such visas were Chinese nationals. It appears that due to the severe economic situation in China, the numbers of Chinese seeking to engage in business and enjoy tranquil lives in Japan have been rapidly increasing.

Large numbers of Chinese can be found in the Ikebukuro and Ueno districts of Tokyo and around Shinsaibashi in Osaka, where they operate retail shops, food and beverage services and minpaku (lodging facilities in private homes and apartments), among others.

This article in Shukan Gendai (Oct 13), one of six forming a special report under the headline "Dangerous China," took the reporter to what he describes as a "strange building" in east Tokyo festooned with signs written in "unreadable characters."

"Before it was just like any small commercial building that you'd see everywhere," a person in the neighborhood tells the reporter. "But from a year ago, I noticed a large panel of mailboxes installed on the ground floor. The names on all of them were company names written in Chinese. But you never see anyone coming or going.

"Around here, people call it the Chinese ghost building," he added.

The comparatively small 5-story building, Shukan Gendai's reporter relates, has about 50 mailboxes on its ground floor, all labeled with the names of different companies.

"I pushed intercom call buttons for all the units, and didn't get a single response," the reporter noted. He was informed by a local real estate agency that the building's owner was Chinese, and that he was engaged in supporting business visa applications by his compatriots.

"One of the conditions for visa issuance is to be able to show a company has actually set up an office in Japan," the man explained. "These can't be shared offices or virtual offices, but must be actually spaces that they rent. And they're expected to have a mailbox displaying their company name."

Since the cost of offices rentals in major cities can be prohibitive, this "ghost office" system -- where as many as 50 "offices" can be set up in a single small building -- has proved effective. And it seems the Immigration Services Agency is too overwhelmed with paperwork to actually dispatch someone to inspecte the site and confirm what's on the application. Once the visas have actually been issued, the holders are free to go anywhere in Japan and conduct any activities.

The shortest-term visas might be limited to stays of only several months, but with renewals the holders can eventually obtain long-term residence in Japan. The visa holders and their family members can of course also join the Japanese social pension system. And their children can also enroll in school.

"Some occupants of the ghost buildings actually have no intention of doing business in Japan, but merely want to live here," said the aforementioned realtor. "In my view, though, it's not desirable to have these kinds of companies whose actual existence is vague."

To the immigration office's credit, efforts are being made to crack down on the worst examples. New requirements have been imposed, such as evidence that the applicant hold a graduate degree from a business school or has operated the company for three years or longer. Rules for company capitalization were also boosted, from 5 million yen or more to 30 million yen or more.

"The Japanese government is very naive," chuckled Wang Dingning (a pseudonym), described as a broker who helps Chinese obtain permission to reside in Japan. "To come up with 30 million yen, all a person need do is borrow it temporarily to show during the period of application."

The interest rate for such short-term loans is said to be between 3% to 5%.

As far as proof of business school degrees, forgeries are cheaply obtainable.

"If the Japanese government is really serious about cracking down on these business visa applications, it will need to impose much more demanding requirements, " Wang was quoted as saying.

