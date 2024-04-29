Food delivery services facing hard times in post-pandemic environment

The spread of Uber Eats and similar food delivery services, even before the coronavirus pandemic, had a pronounced impact on food and beverage services. For instance, experimental restaurants with no tables or chairs began springing up, relying entirely on customer pickups and home delivery.

Then COVID hit in the spring of 2020, and with more people working from home, and urged by public health authorities to avoid going out except when necessary, food delivery services enjoyed a boom.

But as Nikkan Gendai (April 23) reports, that was then. Now, food delivery services are feeling the pain. On April 15, Demaekan, one of Japan's largest delivery services, issued its mid-term report ahead of the fiscal year that will be ending this August. The company had suffered losses of ¥4.2 billion. This showed a smaller deficit compared with the same period a year ago, when it posted losses of ¥8.7 billion, but the company still expects to wind up in the red for the sixth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, another well known food delivery service, fineDine, announced that it would terminate operations on May 26. The company had been known for its tie-ups with highly reputed and well established restaurants such as Grill Mantenboshi in Tokyo's Azabujuban and Chianti Iikura Katamachi Honten in Roppongi.

A spokesperson for the parent company of fineDine gave the main reason for the decision to shut down.

"Since 2006, we have received good support from customers. But due to various changes in the business environment it's become difficult for us to provide customers with satisfactory service. Having so concluded, the decision was made to terminate the business."

A number of posters online expressed regrets over fineDines's imminent demise. "It's a real shame," one wrote. "During the coronavirus pandemic we used its services a lot"; "Too bad, as it had succeeded in lining up a number of famous restaurants" wrote another; and "I preferred it over Uber Eats or Demaekan."

"Much of the financial deficits suffered by Demaekan were due to its heavy outlays for advertising and sales promotion," explained consumer economy analyst Hiroaki Watanabe. "On the other hand, its base of active users had dropped by 25% as of last February. In addition to the tapering off of the coronavirus pandemic, the rise in consumer prices, along with no commensurate rise in wages, have been spurring more people to economize. Also, it's undeniable that the delivery fees push food prices above those charged by eating inside the restaurants.

"So with the exception of a relatively small number of moneyed customers and heavy users, people living in close proximity of the restaurants would just go there and pick up the food themselves, or else dine on the premises, and ordinary customers would limit use of the delivery services to rainy days, or when they felt too tired to go out."

"Other types of rival services have been springing up," added Watanabe, naming the 14,600 outlets of the Lawson convenience store chain as one example. These offer home delivery of obento (boxed meals) and other daily items in as little as 10 minutes from the placing of orders.

"Also with the declining youth demographic relative to the overall population, it's become more difficult for businesses to secure gig workers (i.e., on-call or temporary workers)," Watanabe said. "As long as there are a certain number of people who for whatever reason are unable to go out from their homes, I can't see food delivery services completely drying up. But the delivery service fees the restaurants have to absorb can be heavy, and so what we are seeing now is a weeding-out among the major players, which has already begun."

