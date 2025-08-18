Four-time loser back in the slammer after stealing woman's bra

Asozan Daibunka, which literally means "Major eruption of Mount Aso," is the creative nom de plume of a gent who writes and illustrates a regular column titled Boso rojin daihyakka (the great encyclopedia of rampaging seniors) each week in Asahi Geino. In the September 28 issue, he writes about s 68-year-old homeless man who was recently nabbed red-handed after breaking into a house in Toda City, Saitama, and attempting to make off with its occupant's brassiere.

The article is instructive in that it explains that Japan has a law similar to the "three-strikes laws," in force in 28 U.S. states, which are designed to get habitual criminals off the streets. Aimed at dealing with "persistent offenders" or "prior and persistent offenders," these laws drastically increase the punishment of those previously convicted of one or two serious crimes.

While the U.S. laws apply mainly to those who commit serious offenses such as violent felonies, Japan applies slightly different criteria.

In this particular case, the accused had already served three prison terms of six months or longer on similar charges over the previous 10 years. Rather than charging him with simple breaking and entering, therefore, he was charged with "habitual and repeated theft."

"Anyone found guilty of such charges," Asozan explains, "is ineligible to receive a suspended sentence. Even for the theft of a brassiere valued at a paltry 1,000 yen, the guilty verdict means he's headed for prison."

During the trial, the prosecutor noted that the accused, following his graduation from high school, drifted between jobs and was unemployed at the time of his arrest. Homeless, he camped out in the city's public parks.

As for his criminal record, he had a total of nine previous convictions, of which three landed him in prison. The first a three-year sentence in 2015, the second for three years and four months in 2017, and the third for three years six months in 2022.

According to the prosecutor, the accused boarded a Saikyo Line train in Tokyo's Ikebukuro station and travelled to nearby Toda City, upon which he began roaming about a residential neighborhood. He climbed onto the veranda of a house and pulled himself up to the second story, upon which he used a screwdriver to break the window, enabling him to reach in and release the latch to let himself in. Finding no money or valuables, he settled for a brassiere inside a laundry net, which he grabbed and made his exit from the house.

Unfortunately for him, a policeman had spotted him in Ikebukuro and followed him all the way to Toda. The cop used a camera to snap the crook's photo as he left the house, saying to him, "Well, well -- you broke in didn't you? I saw it all go down," and slapped on the handcuffs.

Asozan remarked, "That really took some doing -- judging the man to appear suspicious merely by the act of boarding a train in Ikebukuro and following him out of town."

The man's travelling to another city, breaking into a house and pinching a lacy underthing seemed exceptionally out of proportion to the amount of effort expended.

"I was only thinking in the short term," the man whined to his court-appointed attorney. "I've always relied on others."

"You were just released from prison a few months ago. Did you try to find employment?"

"I found a job as janitor at an occupational training school, but then I quit. Right now I'm unemployed."

"Why did you quit?"

"I was using Tokyo Challenge Net, an employment support service, but the terms of loans to secure a place to live were too difficult, so I left home... And with no place to live, I had no choice but to quit the job."

"What was your motive for committing the crime?"

"I wanted to get money to live on."

"You say you needed money, but why did you steal a brassiere?"

"I was looking for money, but didn't find anything, and then I spotted it and, well ..."

It just seemed like he didn't want to leave empty-handed, and grabbed the bra without really thinking about what he was doing.

When the man's case came before the court, the prosecutor, in view of his long criminal record, requested a sentence of five years. A week later the judge sentenced him to four. That might seem unusually heavy for the theft of a woman's undergarment, but in view of the man's recidivist behavior, the court was left with no other option.

As Asozan summed up, ”Four years in prison for the theft of a bra. I suppose it can't be helped, since he's got a criminal record. He's certainly had a rough life..."

