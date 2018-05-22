Futuristic motorcycle to take to the air

Within this year, reports Nikkei Business (May 14), a new means of transport -- we'll call it a "hover bike" for lack of an official term, although "manned drone" is another possibility -- will be undergoing road tests. Its developer, Tokyo-based Aerial Lab Industries, has told the media it expects to launch sales sometime during 2020 at a price of around 3 million yen per unit.

Professional soccer star Keisuke Honda is said to be an investor in the venture.

Resembling a prop from "Star Wars," the vehicle's design vaguely resembles a motorcycle in the sense that the driver straddles the seat, grasps handlebars and plants both feet on foot pegs. In the prototype, there appears no room for a second passenger. Power is supplied to the electric motor by lithium-ion battery. As drive is provided by front and rear propellers, the rider will have the ability to float above the ground, not only in a forward position, but in reverse as well -- something conventional motorcycles are unequipped to do. At this point, cruising range on a full charge is estimated to be 50 kilometers, with a maximum speed of approximately 120 kilometers per hour.

According to the article, prototype testing commenced from May of 2017. Aerial Lab Industries President Shuhei Komatsu told the interviewer that the body weight is "secret," but it is believed its weight will be above 50 kilograms.

Komatsu, who studied aeronautical engineering at the University of Tokyo graduate school, took up employment in the financial sector before breaking off to establish his company in October 2016. One of his original aims for the hover bike concept was creation of a vehicle having the mobility to carry a human passenger across deserts or over rough ground, "such as in Africa or the Middle East, where landmines have been buried."

After attracting Keisuke Honda and other investors, Komatsu arranged for technical tie-ups with several major corporations, including Tokyo's electric power utility (TEPCO) and JR Kyushu.

The rest of the world, meanwhile, has not been standing still. At the most recent CE Show held in Las Vegas last January, Intel Corporation attracted attention with a "manned drone." Other players said to be looking into the new technology may be ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies Inc, Europe's Airbus Industries and Larry Paige, co-founder of Google.

Komatsu's stated aim is "to make something that will be easy to ride, that will replace the motor scooter," and he emphasizes the importance of design. To this end, he has been inspired by the "bladeless" Air Multiplier fans sold by British appliance manufacturer Dyson Ltd. (The blades are hidden in the fans' pedestal.)

Upon entering the driver's seat, a facial recognition function on the LCD panel -- also intended to serve as a security device -- permits the motor to be started.

One key question at this point is, will Japan bureaucrats recognize the new hover bike as street legal? This will depend on interpretation of the Road Transport Vehicle Act, first promulgated in 1951, which among other things requires that vehicles be equipped with lights and rear-view mirrors, among other basics, to ensure safety.

Since the eyes of the world will be on Japan during the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, Komatsu wants to get in on the act, and will be working all out to have his dream machine on the market. The main demand, however, is likely to be overseas.

Try imagining, if you will, the Hell's Angels with wings.

