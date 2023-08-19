Gasoline prices soon expected to soar past the ¥200 per liter mark. What to do?

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, major oil producing countries have been cutting back on production.

"Taking advantage of the rise in oil prices triggered by the war, the cartel of oil-producing countries, now referred to as OPEC+, have adopted a policy of production cuts," a journalist who covers international affairs tells Shukan Taishu (Sept 4). "Crude oil resources are not depleted; they are overflowing. The price has risen for political reasons. And because petroleum is treated as a strategic commodity, a small, resource-poor country like Japan stands to be seriously affected.

"In the view of the Japanese government, higher energy prices threaten to stifle economic recovery. Up to now, the domestic petroleum companies have been receiving subsidies aimed at holding the price per liter to just below ¥170. But these are slated to halt by the end of September.

"In the futures markets, even ¥170 per liter is too high," a business reporter is quoted as saying.

"Prices at gas stations on the expressways are said to have already risen to the mid-¥190s, and in a few areas have already shot past the ¥200/liter barrier. From October, when the subsidies have been halted, we can expect most places to be charging ¥200/liter and above."

So it looks like we are facing an "autumn of price increases," and not only for gasoline, but for a variety of commodities.

To give Shukan Taishu's readers a lift, lifestyle advisor Harumi Marukawa has compiled a list of things drivers can do in order to realize energy savings.

"Over the past 20 years, the price of gasoline has risen from around ¥120 per liter to nearly ¥200 per liter," she says. "Henceforth, we'll need to make major changes in our awareness, from the ways we fill our tanks to the ways we drive."

As a prerequisite for this, Marukawa states the obvious: "It is important to fill up as inexpensively as possible, and avoid wasting gasoline as much as possible."

In this regard, drivers are advised to make use of the gogo-gs website to search out the most competitive prices for fuel at the pump. If you pay by card, further savings can be realized.

What's more, Marukawa notes, if you do business regularly at the same gas station, you stand to benefit from offered discounts.

She also advises you make efforts to avoid waiting in line for access to a pump, to cut down on wasteful idling time and thereby saving fuel. The best times to fill up are early mornings on weekdays and after 10 p.m.

It goes without saying but you should avoid revving your engine and when possible, use engine braking to reduce speed. Fuel savings can also be realized by maintaining a wider than usual space between your car and the vehicle in front. Just by cutting out repeated rapid acceleration and irregular changes in driving speed, vehicle testers say you can realize between 2% to 10% savings in fuel consumption.

Another thing to do is try to reduce the vehicle's overall weight by removing unnecessary items from the trunk, like golf clubs or camping gear. It is estimated that 100 kilograms of superfluous weight can boost your car's fuel consumption by as much as 3%.

Finally, according to the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF), the most efficient way to cool the vehicle's interior is to first lower all the windows before turning on the air conditioning.

Strangely enough, Shukan Taishu makes no mention at all of rechargeable EVs, not even as an aside to the main story. Reading this, one might almost conclude they don't exist.

© Japan Today