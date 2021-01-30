Gone in 60 seconds, Japanese style

According to data from the Aichi Prefectural Police, Lexus models occupy three of the top five cars most often stolen.

"Look at the above four photographs," begins the article in Friday (Feb 12). Taken by a security camera on the night of Aug 11 at a parking lot in a residential area of Nagoya, the photos are grainy and lacking in detail, but clearly show a group of car thieves in the process of making off with a black Toyota Lexus.

In photo 1, three men descend from their own vehicle in front of the Lexus. In the second, a man wearing a light-colored hoodie uses a power drill to open a hole in the driver's side door. In picture 3, the man inserts an instrument into the hole and unlocks the door. Soon afterwards he starts the motor. The fourth photo shows him driving off in the car.

"We understand how he pulled it off," says Manabu Kato, president of a company that manufactures car security systems. As Kato explains, "For some reason the alarm in the car didn't go off, but neighbors heard suspicious noises and called the police. This particular car was a 2015 model that the owner purchased used in 2019 for about 4 million yen. It was a really nice car, and I feel infuriated at the thieves."

The thieves' method involved first drilling a hole of about two or three centimeters diameter next to the door lock, Kato continues. "This enabled access to the governor motor and wiring, so the lock mechanism could be released. Then by using a key programmer to make contact with the engine computer, he could start the motor."

Apparently key programmer devices can be easily procured overseas. Still, a certain level of technological finesse is needed to override the car's security mechanism.

"Of course just being able to release the door lock the way the thieves did isn't enough to override the anti-theft system," a seller of key programmer units tells Friday."That's where the key programmer comes in. It captures the smart key identification data that is needed to start the engine, and replicates it, which enables the motor to be started."

Apparently auto theft among high-end passenger cars has become a serious problem. According to data from the Aichi Prefectural Police, Lexus models occupied three of the top five cars most often stolen. "The number of Lexus models reported stolen rose from 51 in 2019 to 119 in 2020," a police source tells the magazine. That number may seem small, but it works out to one Lexus out of every five in Aichi Prefecture getting ripped off.

Why are more high-end cars being stolen? Kato believes that several gangs have been sharing data on ways to steal the Lexus LX.

"The coronavirus pandemic also has something to do with it, since more people are staying at home, and driving less," he says. "The stolen cars are broken down and their parts exported to Thailand, Vietnam or the Middle East, so they can't be recovered.

"For an outlay of just 3% of what they pay for an expensive car, it makes sense to purchase a good anti-theft system," he adds. "In addition to sounding a loud alarm, it will lock the steering wheel and tires. It's also effective to keep the car inside a shuttered garage that can be locked, and equip it with a GPS position tracking system."

If you value your car, don't put off anti-theft measures until it's too late, the magazine advises.

