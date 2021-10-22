Hints for fighting back against ballooning energy costs

Just when the meteorologists are forecasting a cold winter in the Northern Hemisphere due to La Nina, the nation's utility companies are in the process of jacking up prices. Tokyo Electric Power Co has already announced a price increase of 133 yen for standard residences from November, and from January the increase is expected to rise by 1,000 yen or higher.

Rika Kashiwagi's "Knowledge for New Survival Living" column in Nikkan Gendai (Oct 27) looks at the emerging picture and offers a few suggestions for keeping down the monthly power bills.

What has happened, she explains, is that the price for liquified natural gas (LNG) has soared by more than tenfold since last year. The causes of the increase are numerous, and include greater demand, rapid recovery of the world's economy from the coronavirus pandemic and heavy purchasing by China. In another year or so, demand is expected to drop, but China's long-term purchases are likely to continue.

Another factor in demand for LNG is that more countries are weaning themselves away from coal to cut down on carbon emissions.

LNG is produced by chilling natural gas to minus 162 degrees Centigrade, which reduces its mass by a factor of 600. Production volume remained relatively low due to the high cost of importing, but faced with increased demand, this does not bode well for long-term consumer costs for gas and electricity.

One of the simplest ways for a family to save, writes Kashiwagi, is for households utilizing propane gas to switch over to city gas, as this will realize a maximum of 30% in savings. She also advises people to bathe before 5 p.m., while the ambient temperature is warmer. The colder the room becomes, the more gas is consumed to maintain the water temperature.

Laundry, if hung to dry in the bathing area, should also be reserved for warmer times of the day, as it will dry faster than at night or on rainy days.

She also offers another suggestion: after bathing, fill as many plastic bottles as practical with hot water left in the tub and set them together in the family room, as this will serve as a primitive heater for several hours without incurring additional utility bills.

By switching individual electric heating pads to the "Low" setting, power consumption is reduced by half.

The thermostat temperature should not be set any higher than 20 degrees. (Each 1-degree increment can raise the bill by 10%.) Another thing people can do is take duct tape to fasten curtains shut (to better insulate from windows). Mattresses and small carpets also work to keep cold from seeping up from the flooring.

To lower gas consumption you can also reduce the amount of cooking time for meat dishes by up to five minutes by dicing them into small segments and stir-frying them.

Energy bills are going up, but you can battle back, by perhaps as much as 20%, by adopting simple and practical measures such as these.

