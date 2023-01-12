Historian relates story of Japan's 'comfort women' during early postwar occupation

Masayasu Hosaka, a prolific chronicler of Japan's wartime and postwar history, writes a column for Nikkan Gendai five days a week. In five somewhat disjointed columns from Dec 22 that were published as a run-up to the year's final issue, Hosaka covered the sordid saga of a short-lived organization set up at the beginning of the Allied Occupation.

But first some background: Five days after the surrender announcement, on August 20, 1945, the Japanese government had released a document titled Shinchugun wo mikaeru kokorogamae ("Preparing to Receive the Occupation Forces").

From the document, concerns over sex crimes by foreign troops were palpable. In a list of items on the agenda, No. 3 read, "The greatest possible efforts will be made to avoid personal contacts with members of the occupation forces," while item No. 5 stated, "Women and girls will refrain from wearing slutty clothing, and in particular displays of suggestive bustlines in public will be absolutely prohibited."

The Japanese government also made preparations to proceed with plans to open comfort stations for the occupation troops. Creation of these military brothels had the ulterior motive of safeguarding the chastity of women and girls from "good" families.

For his source material, Hosaka taps into a book written by newspaper correspondent Mark Gayn (1909-1981) titled "Japan Diary." In his entry of May 21, 1946, Gayn related the "curious tale" of the world's biggest "white-slave traffic combine."

Gayn's source was a man named Masano Kanechika, who told him that on August 15, 1945 -- the same day the emperor announced Japan's intention to surrender -- the Metropolitan Police Board summoned the presidents of the seven major entertainment guilds in Tokyo, including restaurant, cabaret, geisha and brothel associations.

"Gentlemen," said the chief of the board of Tokyo's entertainment guilds, "the American Army is coming to Japan. We fear that the Americans will molest our women -- our wives and daughters and sisters. We need a shock absorber. Moreover it is desired that the Americans enjoy their stay here, and become our friends. The government, therefore, hereby orders you to form a central association which would cater to the amusement of the Americans."

Thus before the first occupation troops marched into Tokyo, the Recreation and Amusement Association (RAA for short) had been incorporated. It was capitalized at 30 million yen (then U.S.$2 million), underwritten by the Kangyo (Hypothec) Bank. The RAA began placing advertisements in newspapers to recruit females. Upon receiving of some 1,500 applications, the organizers quickly proceeded with the opening of facilities in Omori, Shinagawa Ward by Aug 27.

As non-fraternization orders were in place, the RAA enjoyed a virtual monopoly on entertaining the troops, and expanded rapidly, with some 2,000 dancers (most of whom moonlighted as prostitutes) said to be employed.

A munitions factory in East Tokyo was renamed "International Palace," with five of the its workers' dormitories converted to brothels. The soldiers nicknamed the facility "Willow Run," after the sprawling Ford Motor plant in Michigan that manufactured B-24 Liberator bombers. Some of the female workers at the munitions factory simply remained on the premises after production was halted and became prostitutes. The women were paid ¥50 per trick, of which half went to the house. Some serviced as many as 15 soldiers per day.

Gayn calculated that at the average rate of 3,750 soldiers a day, the operator's daily revenues would have reached ¥93,750 -- probably more profitable than its years as a supplier of munitions.

But the organized fun and frolic was not to last. By February 1946, General Headquarters (GHQ) put its foot down and placed the RAA brothels off limits. Sexually transmitted diseases had become rampant among occupation troops, and concerns were that military units risked becoming so depleted of manpower they could not function.

A second reason was pressure on the War Department from women's organizations in the U.S.

After the RAA brothels were deprived of their customer base, many of their workers took to street corners, where they continued to ply their trade. GHQ actually exacerbated this situation by outlawing the civilian brothels that had been in operation before the war.

Hoping to revert to the situation that prevailed in the war's immediate aftermath, a group of prostitutes wrote to Gen. MacArthur and implored him to reconsider. "Your Excellency," the letter read, "now that the International Palace is closed, the GIs are lonely and homesick. Up to now we have felt it our duty to make the GI's stay here pleasant. Please, Your Excellency, reopen the Palace, and let us cheer up the homesick Americans."

Their appeal fell on deaf ears.

