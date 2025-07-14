Hokkaido town residents gird for battle against 'China Village'

The town of Kutchan, located about two hours southwest of Sapporo City, lies at the foot of 1,898 meter-high Mount Yotei. Known as the "Ezo Fuji" (Fuji of Hokkaido) because of its resemblance to Mount Fuji, the mountain is cherished for its scenic beauty.

At the foothills of the mountain are cultivated fields and livestock farms. Also close by is a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force garrison.

But as Shukan Bunshun (July 17) reports, this pastoral part of Japan's northern island appears to have been targeted by Chinese developers.

"In early June, it was discovered that 3.9 hectares of trees had been cut down at the foot of Mount Yotei, in violation of the Forestry Act, without obtaining forest development permission," a local government official tells the magazine."Buildings have also begun to be constructed at the site. This has raised such commotion that it's been getting almost daily coverage on local TV. The prefectural and town governments have been moved to take action."

Upon investigation, Shukan Bunshun has learned that a consortium of Chinese businesses has drawn up plans to erect a "China Village" over an expansive area at the foot of the mountain.

Details of the plans are outlined in a presentation consisting of 16 slides, a copy of which the reporter obtained. Titled "Kutchan Town New Life Project," it proclaims that by "transforming the area into a village" by 2035, "a total lifestyle will be realized," which by then will include a hotel, condominiums, public open spaces, a supermarket and so on.

A town official familiar with the situation told the magazine, "This development is aimed at Chinese people. They've already started running ads on Chinese websites to promote sales of vacation homes. The development is headed by company J, a real estate outfit based in Sapporo whose president is from China."

Another town official also acknowledged that the company has been quietly buying up land in the area.

Upon investigating the logging site and the land nearby, Shukan Bunshun found that between 2019 and 2025, the company had successively acquired at least 60 hectares of land, an area equivalent to 13 Tokyo Domes (the Yomiuri Giants' home stadium at Korakuen, Tokyo). Furthermore, some parcels of land have reportedly been resold to people with addresses in China or to Chinese companies.

The developers are also believed to have an eye on the local water resources.

"The water resources are located close to a distillation plant," says a source familiar with the project plans. "I can see them tapping into it and exporting bottled water to China and other countries."

At the very least, Shukan Bunshun writes, the project may be in violation of seven laws or ordinances concerned with logging, building standards, urban planning, landscaping, soil pollution and protection of water resources.

It is uncertain at this point what sort of action, if any, the Hokkaido prefectural government intends to take.

Company J's Chinese president has been lying low, and the reporter's efforts to reach him for a comment, via his real estate offices or social media, were unsuccessful. Office staff advised the reporter to inquire through the company's attorney, who initially replied by sending a copy of the company's press release, but made no subsequent reply.

"Although Mount Yotei is on privately owned land, no one has touched it," a local farmer was quoted as saying. "That's because, like Mount Fuji, it offered a view that many people could enjoy. I can understand developing it, say, to create a relaxing hot spring for use by the local townspeople. But it looks like it's going to be turned into a place for wealthy Chinese. What's more, construction work was done without obtaining permission, and is chock full of violations...and the most frightening thing of all is that it might raise the possibility of floods.

"What is it that I want?" he asks rhetorically. "Just to be able to grow my vegetables in peace."

© Japan Today