Hospitals seek methods to guard against potentially lethal 'monster patients'

Last Dec 17, a disaffected patient at a psychiatric clinic in Osaka ignited a firebomb, killing a doctor and 25 others on the premises. He died two weeks later.

Such incidents, unfortunately, are not uncommon. A pie graph of data provided by the 2,500-member Japan Hospital Association broke down the causes of 102 fires that occurred at hospitals in 2018. At the top was acts of arson, at 32%, followed by smoking at 14%.

In January of this year, a doctor in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, was killed by a 66-year-old unemployed man wielding a shotgun. After an 11-hour standoff, the man reportedly told police, "My mother died, so I thought nothing good would happen from then on. I thought about taking my own life, and came up with the idea of killing the doctor and others from the clinic."

One other person, a physiotherapist, was seriously wounded.

Incidents of arson and other violence perpetrated by patients -- actual or threatened -- are more common than one might realize, reports Spa (March 8). In March 2017, the Carenet website, which claims membership of about 1,000 physicians, conducted a survey in which 55.1% of respondents said they had experienced cases of "excessive" claims by patients or their family members.

Spa shows a graph classifying levels of patient risks in the form of a segmented pyramid. The largest segment, at the bottom, represents "ordinary patients who make excessive demands"; above this is the so-called "hard claimers" in the middle segment; and the smallest segment at the tip represents "monster patients."

Yasuhiko Onai, former secretariat of the Osaka Prefectural Insurance Doctors' Association, explains that because hospital staff fear being blamed for patient problems, or because administrators are concerned that reporting the incidents will tarnish the hospital's reputation, many cases go unreported and result in hospitals giving in to the patient's demands.

Nonetheless at growing numbers of hospitals, one can see posters warning that "patients will be refused treatment" if they engage in such acts as sexual harassment of other patients; shouting or cursing in a loud voice; making repeated demands for things that are difficult to resolve; damaging the building or fixtures; bringing potentially dangerous objects into the hospital premises; and consumption of alcohol, either on the premises or before entering.

A 37-year-old pharmacist, Kazuhiko Kimura (a pseudonym), related how a dissatisfied patient, having been informed by his physician that a prescription could not be modified, ran amok.

"He smashed the glass window and broke chairs, said Kimura. "And afterwards he tailed the doctor to his home and stirred up a ruckus."

Patients' family members can be just as scary, if not more so, than the patients themselves. Freelance anesthesiologist Dr Fumi Tsutsui, talks about her own "monster" encounter.

"The man was dissatisfied with the treatment accorded his handicapped daughter, and ran amok in the hospital, brandishing a knife until he could be subdued by security guards. I suppose these people try to rationalize their behavior as justifiable, convinced as they are that they're protecting family members.

"A lot of them search out medical information on the web, and then armed with fragmentary data blow up over what they see as unsatisfactory treatment, demanding, 'Why the hell don't you prescribe medication?' and so on," Tsutsui added.

Surprisingly, 29.7% of the doctors surveyed replied that they have no proactive system in place to deal with troublesome patients.

"The most effective measure is to refuse to provide treatment or proactively discuss the situation with the public health office or police," advised Onai. "If a report in writing is already on file, that will provide evidence to counter the patient's claims."

Tsutsui advises passing the buck to deal with potential troublemakers, telling them, "This hospital is not equipped to handle your problem, so we will introduce you to a university hospital."

"Large hospitals employ security staff and lawyers, so they're better positioned for dealing with troublemakers," Tsutsui remarked.

© Japan Today