How one woman stood up to power harassment

She is a woman of boldness and imagination, skill and perseverance. What had her employers been expecting when they hired her – subservience?

Atsuko Fukui is a name to reckon with in the pharmaceutical industry. Getting where she is today was a long hard struggle. Josei Jishin (April 10) chronicles it as an instance of “power harassment” resisted and overcome.

Power harassment is endemic in corporate Japan, the more so in companies with long histories and long traditions. One such is the pharmaceutical giant Ryukakusan, its roots going back 200 years and more, to a premodern age when hierarchy was rigid and unquestioned. Challenges to it even today are resented by an old guard, whose influence rises and falls, then rises again just when it seems on the brink of defeat. It was the new guard, the reformist faction, that recruited Atsuko Fukui in 1991. She little knew the crossfire that was about to engulf her.

It was a simple but ground-breaking idea that set her apart. Medicine, she thought, should taste good. As a clinical pharmacist with a hospital background, she knew first-hand the distress bitter-tasting medicine can cause. The thought of medication to come after meals spoils meals to the point that patients can hardly eat. Children especially are susceptible. Older people can reason, “At least it’s doing me good, it’s curing me.” Children lack that defense. An adult needs empathy to understand their misery. Too often, neither doctors nor corporate giants have time for that kind of thing.

Fukui, 53, was born in Hiroshima. Her father worked for a foreign oil company, and the family traveled around a lot. Her upbringing was rugged. Her father made few allowances for her being a child, and none for her being a girl. She’s not complaining in relating this. On the contrary, she’s giving her father credit for toughening her.

She studied pharmacology, went to work at a hospital in Fukuoka, and promptly got into trouble. She’d spot errors in prescriptions and point them out, causing resentment. She began experimenting on her own with her leading idea – palatable medicine. She’d mix medicine in jelly, for example. One day her three-year-old son was home from daycare with a cold. She gave him his cold medicine powdered in jelly. When the boy asked for seconds, she knew she was on to something.

She joined Ryukakusan in 1991, hoping to pursue this line of research. The reformers encouraged her. The company wasn’t doing too well, financially. Bankruptcy was a possibility. But conservatives had the upper hand. Fukui says she met resistance at every turn. She was kept her away from the machinery: “It’s dangerous for a woman.” She decided to quit. The leading reformer among the executives was Ryuta Fujii. He told her, “I’ll be president soon. Stay. We’ll work together.”

Her jellied medicines went commercial in 1997. Financially, they helped turn the company around. Fujii did in fact become president, and holds office to this day. But his power at first appears to have been limited. At what should have been the height of her success Fukui was abruptly transferred to a branch office.

She was given paperwork. When she switched on her computer she was told not to bother – she wouldn’t need it. Nor was there any need for her to answer the phone. When at lunch hour she’d go to the office tennis court, the other players would suddenly scatter. Clearly some sort of conspiracy was afoot.

Instead of quitting, she resolved to make the best of her situation. Her father hadn’t made her tough for nothing. She’d stay and win. The one advantage of being given no work to do was free time. She used it – first to learn English, then to earn a PhD in pharmacology. Thus armed, her confidence tested and tempered, she returned to the fray.

A prestigious industry award, the first of several, came her way in 2006. Fujii’s influence evidently grew. Fukui was given a staff, and titles. Her name card identifies her as head of three divisions: product development, international, and marketing. It could almost have included a fourth: battler-in-chief against power harassment.

