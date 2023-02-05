How the violent and scary parts of children's stories get expunged by the PC police

Anyone who compares Walt Disney's animated cartoons with the original versions of German and other European children's fables on which they were based will recognize some startling differences. For one thing, in the original tales, endings where everyone lived happily ever after aren't all that common.

Take Bambi, for example. Released in August 1942 by Disney, the tale relates an orphaned fawn's efforts to survive in a threatening, inhospitable world. The film was based on the 1923 German-language novel "Bambi: A Life in the Woods," by Austrian author Felix Salten (born Siegmund Salzmann, 1869-1945). Salten's original tale, notes a 2021 article in The Guardian, was not meant as a children's story but "as an existential novel about persecution and antisemitism in 1920s Austria."

One of Japan's oldest and most famous tales, "Taketori Monogatari," is said to have been written in the early Heian period (794-1185), and a portion of it may also have been politically inspired. The five noblemen who seek the hand of Princess Kaguyahime in the story are believed to have been modeled on actual princes and ministers who became involved in the Jinshin no Ran, a war of imperial succession that broke out in 672 A.D.

Writing for the online magazine Dime (Jan 31), Yoshiko Kuroiwa examines the same stories going back several decades and notes how creeping restrictions on expressions are being imposed on publishers of old Japanese folktales. They are clearly aimed at insulating juvenile audiences from the nastier facts of life, and in addition to books, this process has also spilled over to TV variety shows, comics and other media.

Kuroiwa offers two examples of the evolution of old folktales whose contents have changed dramatically over time. The first is "The Monkey and Crab Battle." Originally titled "Sarukani Gassen," its title was changed to "Sarukani Monogatari" (Tale of the monkey and crab) in more recent times.

The original version of the story goes something like this: A crab is crushed to death by a persimmon that a monkey threw down from a tree.

Too violent, people complained, demanding it be changed. So the editors patched it up so that crab is hit by the persimmon but only knocked unconscious, and survives.

Then by the next version, the injured crab's offspring join forces with several friends -- bees, chestnuts and kelp, and work together to subdue the monkey.

After chastising the monkey, the crab's offspring chop off the monkey's head in revenge.

"No, no, no, no, no!" bellowed the PC police, so by the next version the monkey apologizes and all participants sit down together and enjoy a tasty meal of persimmons. So what was once a story about crabs avenging the death of their mother -- once taught to children in earlier generations as a virtuous story -- has been changed to chastising a naughty monkey and persuading him reform to his ways.

Kuroiwa's second example is a story titled "Kachikachi Yama," known as one of the oldest of the truly scary Japanese folktales.

The eeriness of the tale is such that a search for on the internet will flag such search terms as "Kachikachiyama, psychopath" and "Kachikachiyama, cannibalism."

"If you don't like cruel expressions," Kuroiwa warns, "we recommend that you don't read any further."

For readers who choose to disregard her warning, okay then: Once upon a time, it begins, a tanuki (raccoon dog) attacked an old woman and knocked her out. He skinned the old woman to make a disguise -- shades of "Silence of the Lambs" -- and then serves the woman's elderly husband "grandma's soup," which he prepared by boiling the old woman's flesh.

In some of the grislier versions of the story, the tanuki reveals its true identity by showing the old man his wife's bones.

Later on in the story, the tanuki encounters a rabbit, and the two engage in a fight to the death. Beating the tanuki with an oar, the rabbit flings his opponent off a barge used for transporting mud, drowning him.

In more recent PC versions, however, the grandmother is often not killed, but only knocked unconscious. By the end, the tanuki apologizes to all the wounded parties and to demonstrate contrition eats mochi (rice cakes) together with the grandfather, grandmother and rabbit.

"Looking at the synopsis of the older versions, they're probably not something I would want to read to a small child," writes Kuroiwa. "So it's hardly surprising that the story has been revised." She ends by predicting "It's entirely possible that the cleaned-up stories introduced here in their 2023 versions might be further revised in the future."

