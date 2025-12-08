Humans vs AI -- which will come out on top?

In an effort to keep up with fast-moving events in the world of AI, Weekly Playboy (Dec 22) has a five-part special report titled "Dispatches from the front lines of the 'final battle' between humankind and artificial intelligence."

The second section focused on ways that AI is being incorporated into customer services at call centers, such as those operated by insurance companies, credit card companies, and others, with the aim of boosting efficiency.

In many cases, unfortunately, customer frustration appears to be the common result.

"Up to now, some form of voicemail, in which the caller is requested to select a number, has long been in use," says Hidenori Kawamura, a professor specializing in AI research at Hokkaido University graduate school. "As AI development has progressed, more response systems utilizing chatbots have been introduced.

"This revolutionary new technology has made rapid progress, to the extent that people phoning a call center obtain the sensation of receiving personalized service," Kawamura added.

The reporter then spoke with Mr.A, whose work at the call center of an insurance company involves such matters as confirming the contents of insurance contracts, customer billing and other matters.

"We began adopting AI about four years ago, the same time I joined the company," he recalled. "AI was also used for emotional analysis, to determine whether the customers' responses were positive or negative. It also had a function for early detection of customer claims."

"At the time we introduced AI three years ago, it was set up as a chatbot simply to respond to FAQs," said Mr B, who works in the "inbound" department of a call center operated by a telecommunications firm.

"Now things have progressed to the point that the operator can engage in complex consultations as well as follow the caller's emotions," said B.

Nevertheless, numerous callers still request that they be connected "to a human." So while adoption of AI may realize some advantages, more time now has to be devoted to responding to customer requests.

Hokkaido U's Kawamura thinks there are several types of people who are likely to feel dissatisfaction towards AI -- for example, elderly people or those with low levels of IT literacy, who are often unsuitable for exchanges with chatbots.

"In their cases the telephone, which they are most accustomed to, is still relied upon. Many people become upset when they can't get through quickly in cases of emergencies, for example, at times when they try to report that their credit card's been hacked."

"Also, more people are complaining that AI-based service tends to be drawn out and that it's difficult to get through to an operator," added Kawamura. "Looking at how such encounters worked in the past, businesses will need to make efforts to make up for the delays caused by AI."

"In the end, with the introduction of AI leading to staff reductions, the value placed on human services has significantly increased, so we may have to accept that a certain level of inflexibility is unavoidable."

"It's not that customers necessarily want to talk to another human; what they want is to resolve the problem at hand. If AI can handle all inquiries perfectly, customer dissatisfaction or frustrations won't occur.

"But we can't expect AI to reach that level yet," Kawamura admits. "Right now, so to speak, until AI reaches the point where it can completely carry out the tasks expected of it, perhaps all we can say is that we're in a 'period of transition.'"

In the section that followed, Weekly Playboy surveyed 250 men and 250 women to find out at what point they drew the line over AI usage.

The strongest resistance turned out to be in romantic matchmaking (38.4% strongly objected), followed by purchase transactions (26.6% objecting), matters related to child-rearing (24.2% objecting) and medical treatment (with 65% overall feeling at least some resistance).

The business sector with AI's highest rate of approval was foreign language study, where 63.4% said they either felt no resistance (13.4%) or that they barely felt any resistance (50%).

In response to the question, have you ever lost your cool over a situation while engaged in conversational AI? As opposed to 55.2% who responded in the negative, 30.7% replied yes to some degree, and 14% said yes on multiple occasions.

The final question asked, "Have you ever had the experience of thinking that conversational AI is superior to speaking with humans? Only 8.1% of the respondents said that on one or more occasion they did, and 40.8% replied yes to a slight degree. The remaining 51.1% replied in the negative.

