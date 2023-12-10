Hunters who seek to dispose of bears reviled by protesters defending bear rights

By Michael Hoffman

Bears are marvelous creatures. They possess a graceless grace, a lumbering elegance, that is all their own. Their trained frolics are a circus delight. They balance on balls, ride spoked wheels, dance, turn somersaults. Training has involved cruelty, which draws protest, a measure of civilization’s slow advance from days when bear-baiting, the crueler the better, was mass entertainment.

Bears have big convoluted brains and high complex intelligence. What would they say if they could speak? A penny for their thoughts – coded and largely undecipherable in grunts, growls, body language and silence.

Bears are solitary and introspective. They are big and strong but peacefully inclined. Carnivorous, they prefer nuts, fruits and insects to meat. Humans don’t interest them much. They’d avoid us if they could.

Lately they can’t. Their wilderness habitats eroding, their food supply dwindling, they are driven to where we live in search of what we produce. 2023 has been an especially bad year in Japan for bear-wreaked havoc on farm crops, farm animals and people. The human toll nationwide, as of early November, was 212 attacked and six killed – far above the previous record of 158 attacked in 2020.

Bears mean no harm but don’t know their own strength. They are innocent. They know not what they do, nor how terrified some of us have grown of them. Others – many others, says Weekly Playboy (Dec 18) – are more sympathetic than frightened. When an Ezo brown bear code-named OSO 18 was killed in July by a licensed hunter after 4 years of depredation in eastern Hokkaido that cost dairy farmers 66 cows, Kushiro city hall – where the hunter works – was inundated with protest calls.

The callers’ moods ranged from tearful to indignant to furious, Playboy says. The dead bear wasn’t simply kuma ( bear) but kuma-chan, an affectionate diminutive more appropriate to a pet. “Throw out the hunter!” demanded at least one caller. “They don’t kill bears in Russia!” fumed another. (Whether the official dealing with that call retorted, “But they do invade their neighbors” is not reported.)

You’d think bear incursions would be an exclusively rural concern. Not so. In July a mother bear and two cubs were seen strolling down a street in a residential Sapporo neighborhood. A hunter was called and the bears were killed, and it was Kushiro all over again, only worse – city hall phones and staff were fairly paralyzed.

In October in Misato town, Akita Prefecture, a mother and two cubs wandered into a tatami shop, the response and aftermath much the same. “Tax thieves!” screamed one caller. “Die!” cried another. Others were in tears. “The poor little cubs haunt my dreams,” sobbed one.

Are the protests orchestrated? Playboy wonders. Its prime suspect is an organization called the Japan Bear and Forest Society. It began in Hyogo Prefecture in 1997 as a high school science class project. Since then, under the leadership of teacher Mariko Moriyama, it has spread nationwide, with 20,000-odd registered members. Moriyama pleads innocent on the Society’s behalf but clearly endorses the emotions aroused. “Bears,” she says, “come to our communities because they have no food, and we kill them. They’re victims. If we gathered all the acorns in parks all over Japan and took them to the forests, the bears wouldn’t come.”

One prefecture that works to spare the bears is Nagano. Bear intruders are anesthetized and caged and, with the help of barking dogs and pepper spray, trained to fear humans – retrained, it might more accurately be said, for only acute hunger has lately trumped a natural fear or aversion that formerly ensured they kept their distance.

The trouble is, Playboy hears from a researcher in the field, that anesthetic guns are expensive and require expertise that few possess. It’s a local solution possibly, but not yet a mass one. Meanwhile, what are we to do? Isao Goto, head of the Hokkaido Hunters Association’s branch office in Shibecha near Kushiro, finds himself driven beyond all patience by the protests. “If we captured 1,000 bears (and returned them to the wild),” he says, “it wouldn’t stop them from coming back to our communities. If we put away our guns who’d protect the people? The protesters crying ‘Don’t kill bears!’ are at a safe distance in places far from bears. I’d like to bring them face to face with a real live bear.”

How far all this seems – and is philosophically, though not temporally or spatially – from Hokkaido’s indigenous Ainu and their age-old worship of the bears they hunted, in the belief that bear spirits joyously offered bear bodies to humans who observed ceremonial forms and killed only for survival.

