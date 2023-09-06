Hunting for the big boss of Saitama's 'Warabistan'

Spread across mountainous areas of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria, the Kurdish people are said to number some 30 million, constituting one of the world's largest ethnic groups with no country to call their own.

Their numbers in Japan, reports Shukan Gendai (Sept 9-16), are estimated at approximately 2,000, although it's believed that the population here received a considerable boost in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey last February 6.

Over the past several decades Kurds have gravitated to the Saitama cities of Kawaguchi and Warabi, enough to warrant the latter's having been nicknamed "Warabistan" by the locals.

On July 4, an incident flared up in Kawaguchi by which a hospital emergency ward was effectively shut down for five and a half hours -- said to be the result of a brawl involving some 100 Kurds. In response to the ruckus, riot police had to be summoned to quell the disturbance.

"It's believed that the fighting was was triggered by a dispute over a woman," a locally based news reporter tells the magazine. "Two Kurds suffered severe injuries requiring hospitalization, and a total of seven were arrested on suspicion of interference of official police duties, attempted murder and other charges.

"Up to now, local residents had complained about their noise and other annoyances, but with the latest trouble, people have begun protesting vociferously."

In the course of his investigation, Shukan Gendai's reporter heard stories of the existence of a "big boss" of the Kurds, supposedly residing in Warabi. Employing charisma, business acumen and a network of personal contacts, he assists new arrivals to Japan in finding work and helps support their livelihoods.

Leaving the east exit of JR Warabi station, Shukan Gendai's reporter came to a small park where several foreign men were relaxing in the shade of trees. Explaining he was trying to locate the "big boss" of the Kurds, two became agitated, waving their arms and shouting "You Japanese hate Kurds! We don't want to talk to you!"

Clearly in "Warabistan," the chasm between Japanese and Kurds runs deep.

Nevertheless, after about a week of efforts to track him down, in which the reporter pledged complete anonymity, a meeting was arranged with the big boss, aka "Big Papa."

Clad in a business suit, "Mr T" was described as being of medium height and build, with green eyes. He ceremoniously presented his business card in the Japanese manner.

"What about that brawl that occurred last July?" was the first question asked.

Insisting that the true story was completely different from what was reported in the media, Mr T said that afterwards he personally "made the rounds to the hospital and city office to apologize on their behalf."

It seems that a Kurdish woman had left her husband to live with another man in Kanagawa, in open defiance of religious taboos. In the end, the woman was left with no choice but to return to Turkey. But her paramour brazenly returned to Kawaguchi, infuriating the woman's relatives, who went looking for him with knives. Aside from the romantic aspects the dispute also involved money. Nevertheless, most of the Kurds who turned up at the "brawl" came not to fight, but in the hope of mediating the dispute. Or so the reporter was informed.

The conversation then turned to Mr T's personal story. Hoping to escape persecution in his own country he arrived at Narita airport at age 23. He spoke no Japanese and it took him three months to track down an uncle. Having no source of income or place to stay, he was helped out by a friendly Pakistani who steered him to Kawaguchi.

"I first worked as a carpenter. When there were no jobs, I dug ditches. It was backbreaking work with practically no holidays, but I was able to make ends meet," he relates.

"My first boss's wife fed and clothed me . She helped me learn the language and customs. Anything that I've become, I owe it to her and her husband."

After overcoming many stumbling blocks, 15 years ago Mr T managed to start his own company and at present he's said to have business ties with over 100 companies.

Presently in addition to demolition work, he oversees a large network of businesses centered around Warabistan.

Yet he still yearns for his homeland. "These past 30 years, I have returned to Turkey only twice, and in both cases was arrested upon arrival at the airport," he said. "It's difficult to bring my aging parents to Japan. The thought that I might never see them again saddens me deeply."

Yes, Mr T concedes, some Kurds have broken the rules and made trouble.

"But I want people to know they are a small minority. Most of us are hard workers and I always urge everyone to absolutely obey the law in Japan," he says.

"My life's goal is to see the creation of a nation for the Kurds. I'm willing to give everything I have to that end.

"I also want to repay my wife for her kindness. She endured many difficulties on my account, so as long as I live, I want do my utmost for her."

In inelegant but sincere Japanese, "Big Papa" earnestly expressed his wish "to live with my colleagues with peace of mind."

