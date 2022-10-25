Ikebukuro rumble by quasi-gangsters has police in a tizzy

On the evening of Oct 16, pandemonium broke out at a deluxe French restaurant on the 58th floor of the Sunshine City building in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district.

Earlier media accounts reported the "quasi-gangster" group known as "Chinese Dragon" had rented out one-third of the restaurant's space for a party to fete the release of one of its leaders from prison.

While approximately 100 members toasted and made merry, a group of 20 or so uninvited individuals wearing black masks entered the venue, and soon people were shouting, throwing food and exchanging punches.

The police arrived around 6:30 p.m. and provided first aid to one injured man. The rest had all fled from the premises, leaving in their wake overturned tables, food and plates scattered on the floor and smashed doors.

Asahi Geino (Nov 3) claims to have got its hands on an exclusive -- a copy of the "secret police file" that sheds light on who was involved. The group now called "Chinese Dragon" was originally a biker gang formed in the late 1980s, with many of its members the children or grandchildren of Japanese war orphans who had been abandoned when the Japanese military was driven out of Manchuria and northeast China in 1945.

"There may have been Dragon members at the party, but the main person involved was neither a boss or rank-and-file member of Dragon," a man referred to only as Mr. X tells the magazine. "He'd been released after serving more than ten years in prison for armed robbery. So the Dragons might have been in the group that invaded the venue afterwards."

X thinks the interlopers did not come bearing ill will, but other partygoers objected and a fight broke out spontaneously. The fact that no cutting instruments were wielded during the melee strongly suggested the fight was probably not premeditated, although the Dragons were said to have had another 100 soldiers assembled on a lower floor, just in case.

Geino does not mention the name of the man released from prison, but claims it confirmed he had served a term of 11 years, and that while he was a self-described "company director," he was actually one of Dragon's leaders.

Dragon's history goes back to when it was formed by young Chinese-Japanese toughs in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward, who banded together due to discrimination by Japanese. They rumbled against other biker gangs and gradually recruited Japanese members.

"Due to their propensity for violence, Dragon members were scouted out by yakuza gangs, and in some cases they came to wear two hats," crime journalist Yukio Ishihara tells Asahi Geino. "The arrangement suited both sides."

Then from the 1990s, the number of illegal entrants from China increased.

"They were out to make money as quickly as they could," a police source is quoted as saying. "Dragon was ideally positioned because its members understood Chinese, and were on familiar terms with the Japanese underworld. Some of these Chinese arrivals also had ties with criminal networks in mainland China, and Dragon expanded rapidly. In addition to violent crimes like armed robbery and murder, they proved adept at technology, and crimes like credit card forgery also grew. They became a full-fledged mafia."

Eventually the police file grew thicker with incidents involving the gang, such as the run-in with Kabuki star Ebizo Ichikawa, who received a vicious beating at the hands of a Dragon member.

Asahi Geino then parades out a "secret police memorandum" concerning the activities of 29 han-gure (quasi-gangster) groups dated 2019. The material covers activities not only in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, but also regional areas like Okinawa, where they also set down roots and began wreaking havoc.

"At the time that memorandum was produced, some of the groups had already disbanded, so it didn't really ring true," says a former quasi-gangster, now gainfully employed. "Very few people actually know Dragon's current activities and situation -- they're hard to fathom."

But Tokyo police still appear determined to track down the party poopers at Ikebukuro.

"I've heard that the men who were involved in the Sunshine City rumble have made up with each other," a city desk reporter remarks. "So even if someone gets busted, the chances of their being brought to trial is unlikely. Still, if the cops can't prosecute anyone for committing bodily injury, they can still file charges for property damage."

A drawn-out battle between the shadowy quasi-gangsters and police has only just begun, the article pessimistically predicts.

© Japan Today