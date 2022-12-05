Is Japan closing in on herd immunity?

Since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020, one term often used by such individuals as Dr Anthony Fauci, who recently retired as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, is herd immunity. Called shudan meneki in Japanese, it is defined as being "when the majority of a population develops immunity against a contagious disease either through vaccination or due to a previous infection, thereby significantly reducing the likeliness of disease transmission from one person to another."

The headline in Nikkan Gendai (Dec 6) poses the question, "Is Japan approaching herd immunity?" The timing of the article seems relevant, since an "explosion" of new cases is being reported around the country, marking the start of the so-called "8th wave" of the pandemic.

In Japan's four main islands, the daily average of reported cases at the start of December showed a trend toward increase in the number of new cases, but with one exception. That was in Okinawa, which in the week ending Dec 3 reported the lowest incidence of cases among Japan's 47 prefectures. As opposed to the national average of 1,043 cases per 100,000 population, Okinawa reported just 245.

Why the lower figure? The explanation might be that a larger portion of Okinawa's population harbors antibodies to the coronavirus than does Japan's population at large.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, of 8,260 people between age 16 and 69 years who donated blood nationwide during the week of Nov 6-13, more than one donor out of four, or 26.5%, harbored antibodies in their blood to indicate exposure to the coronavirus.

Comparing this with data from earlier this year, from February through March, the percentage of tested individuals with antibodies in the five prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Miyagi, Aichi and Fukuoka ranged between 1.49% and 5.65%. Therefore logic follows that from April 2022 onwards -- during the so-called 7th wave of the pandemic -- the number of new exposures took a quantum leap upward. And the prefecture with the highest percentage of population harboring antibodies, with 46.6%, was Okinawa. Which, moreover, also reported the fewest number of cases during the most recent week for which data on antibodies is available.

Okinawa was followed by Osaka with 413 people testing positive for antibodies (a ratio of 40.7% of those tested); Kagoshima (254 people, 35.2%); Kyoto (431 people, 34.9%); and rounding out the top five, Kumamoto (468 people, 32.9%).

"From the available data, it appears that once a person has contracted the coronavirus, it becomes more difficult to catch it a second time," said Hideomi Nakahara, principal of Seibu Gakuen, an occupational training school for medical technicians in Tokorozawa City. "The current serious spread of infection in China is in part due to the fact that infections there have been suppressed to date. However, even if antibodies are developed, a new strain may appear that can slip past the immune system. So it's necessary to take measures to safeguard the elderly and those with preexisting conditions, who carry a high risk of reacting severely to infections."

Nikkan Gendai concludes that to realize herd immunity, perhaps 60% to 70% of the population at the very least will need to harbor antibodies. So at this point, it appears that Japan still has a ways to go.

