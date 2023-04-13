Is regimentation and abusive treatment key to winning at amateur sports?

On April 1, Yamanashi Gakuin high school defeated baseball powerhouse Hotoku Gakuen of Hyogo Prefecture by 7-3, thereby winning the spring high school invitational baseball tournament at Koshien Stadium.

The victory marked the first time in the tournament's'95-year history that a school from Yamanashi claimed victory.

But the young stalwarts from Yamanashi had barely more than a week to bask in their win before Shukan Bunshun (April 20) professed to reveal a nasty secret: The team's head coach in efforts to whip his players into fighting shape, habitually subjected them to a stream of verbal abuse and corporal punishment.

The abusive behavior should not come as a surprise to anyone, as gung-ho sports coaches (and some business managers) in Japan have long been described with the sobriquet oni gunso (literally, "demon sergeant").

Last year, 56-year-old Hiroyasu Wakabayashi, a former pro baseball player who managed the Tokai University affiliated Sugao high school team -- a baseball powerhouse whose members have gone on to stardom in professional baseball -- was confronted with accusations of abuse. Wakabayashi allegedly showed his displeasure towards a freshman player's performance by kicking the boy's backside and afterward thumping him on on the head with a baseball bat. The prosecutor filed charges against Wakabayashi on April 7.

"When I went to watch the team practice, I saw the bucho (coach) chew out a player for fumbling a grounder during a fielding drill," Mr A, father of one of the players, relates. "He said 'You're a dimwit, that's why you can't understand what I tell you' and similar abuse.

The coach in question is Kento Yoshida, age 26, who is the son of the team's field manager Koji Yoshida, age 53. Yoshida the elder came to Yamanashi Gakuin in 2013 after having managed a high school team in Nagasaki for 12 years. His son Kento began his coaching job at the same school from 2020.

"Kento's record both as a player and an instructor was nothing special," a sportswriter told the magazine. "I suppose the idea was him to focus on training, while his father would stay in the background, where he could concentrate on organizing the team and taking charge during the games."

Gradually, other players' parents began hearing about Kento's abusive language.

"My son said he regularly called the players 'rubbish' and that he would 'kill them all' back in the dormitory," said Mr A. "Even while I was in the stands watching practice sessions he would erupt with words like 'Dummy!' and 'Rubbish!'"

From 2022, as players' parents began hearing more about the abusive coaching, they began discussing the situation between themselves. One problem was the difficulty in obtaining evidence, as photographing practice sessions is prohibited.

Mr A said his son telephoned to tell him that Yoshida the younger kicked a player for failing to slide into a base, while screeching, "Do what I tell you to do, dammit!"

Mr B, another whistleblower, saw a player fumble a ground ball during practice, upon which the coach grabbed him around the neck.

"He pushed him to a spot out of sight behind the dugout. I don't know what happened but from the noise, it sounded like Yoshida was kicking something, maybe the wall."

According to A, another team coach at Yamanashi Gakuin referred in the article as Mr K, attempted to restrain Yoshida from his overbearing approach.

"But the response spurred a backlash, and eventually it was K who got kicked out," A said.

The magazine tracked down K, who refused to talk for the record. "I'm working at another school now," he said. "There's nothing I can tell you."

In response to seven questions posed by the magazine, Kento Yoshida vociferously denied the accusations. He gave this response: "A team where that sort of stuff goes on won't have a good environment for baseball. It'll fall apart."

From the office of Yamanashi Gakuen, Shukan Bunshun received the following reply: "This school has not received a single complaint. We believe that the accusations are without foundation."

On the one hand, it appears that players and their parents are finally coming to the realization that nothing can justify the meting out of mistreatment to teenage athletes. This, unfortunately, is at odds with the attitude that "After all the team won, so don't go picking nits."

