It's a hard life for lonely young foreign trainees with no one to turn to

Japan's system of low wages and poor working conditions imposed on foreign technical trainees has been under strong criticism for years, with some members of government panels going so far as to call for its outright abolition.

Among the numerous problems blamed on the system are trainees fleeing their employers, committing crimes and finding themselves in various kinds of troubles.

On May 25, near a road intersection in Tamba Sasayama, a city located in eastern Hyogo Prefecture, the corpse of a male infant was found floating in an underwater conduit.

The corpse bore no signs of violence.

"The corpse was found caught in a net used to trap large objects or oily discharge from drainage of nearby residences," a local police official told Weekly Playboy (July 17).

It was unclear from where the infant's body was introduced, but following a door-to-door police investigation of the residents, a 21-year-old Vietnamese trainee, Tran Tu Phoung (phonetic) admitted to being the mother and was arrested on suspicion of abandonment of a corpse.

"Upon questioning, Tran said to the officer, 'You're asking about the baby, right?' She readily admitted to being the mother.

"A forensic autopsy determined that the child was stillborn," he added. "The infant weighed 240 grams and was estimated to be in the 16th to 19th week following conception, and therefore still too young to survive outside the mother's body."

On the evening of May 15 or the following morning, the mother had carried off the dead infant from the large printing plant where she worked as a trainee, saying she feared "getting in trouble."

"In addition to facilities in various parts of Japan, the printing company in Hyogo operates a plant in Vietnam, and therefore brings over people to train in Japan," the police source related. "Up to now, though, there's never been any trouble."

A local resident told Weekly Playboy's reporter that in the past that female workers at the same plant who became pregnant have taken maternity leave or temporarily repatriated. It has not been established why the suspect made efforts to conceal her pregnancy from co-workers and management. It's believed likely she illegally obtained an abortion drug.

In a similar case discovered last April, a 19-year-old Vietnamese woman working at an oyster-shucking plant in East Hiroshima City was arrested after being found to have left the corpse of a stillborn male infant in a cultivated field. Her name was not made public as she is still a minor.

The women at the plant where she was training wear bulky rubber work aprons, which apparently enabled her to conceal her delicate condition from onlookers.

From the timing of her arrival in Japan, it is believed she became pregnant before leaving Japan.

According to the article, between November 2017 and the end of 2020, no fewer than 637 cases of pregnancies among foreign technical trainees are known to have occurred, in which the woman was forced to interrupt their work. This situation clearly presents a risk for trainees and their employers alike.

In the past, however, other Vietnamese at the workplace who had acquired Japanese could be counted upon to serve as a liaison between young women in trouble and their employers, and trainees who became pregnant could either arrange to return home to give birth or undergo an abortion in Japan.

What changed things were the COVID travel restrictions over the past three years. At the start of the pandemic most of the trainees left Japan to avoid getting stranded. Since Japan only reopened to trainees from last autumn, Japanese-speaking Vietnamese at the workplace who could mentor the new arrivals and give them advice regarding unwanted pregnancies were in short supply. The absence of mentors also left the new arrivals more vulnerable to Vietnamese men working in Japan, with whom they appear to have made contacts via social networks. (In the three cases of abandoned stillborn mentioned in the article, the writer claims to have eliminated Japanese males as the fathers.)

With the double-whammy of working in Japan under an unfeasible trainee system, plus the legacy of three years of pandemic restrictions, we may be seeing more such tragedies involving young, lonely and easily exploited, foreign women, the writer concludes.

© Japan Today