It's time for guys to get with it and grab a parasol on hot, sunny days

Up to now, use of parasols has mainly been associated with those of the female persuasion and despots portrayed in Hollywood spectaculars.

But Japan is anticipating another steamy summer. One that may set new records for high temperatures, and Nikkan Gendai (May 30) wants its readers to survive it as best they can.

From 2005, the government's Environment Ministry initiated its "Cool Biz" campaign, aimed to reduce energy consumption. Between May to the end of September, the populace is also encouraged to dispense with neckties and suits, in exchange for open-necked shirts and other garments made of lightweight materials. Now the ministry is also advising people to make use of parasols, irrespective of gender.

For three consecutive years, Men's Rize, a nationwide chain of clinics specializing in treatment of baldness, conducted questionnaire surveys for 600 male patients from their teens to 49 years. One of the questions the subjects were asked was if they had ever seen a man walking about holding a parasol. In April of this year, 48.0% gave positive responses, a 12.5% increase from two years ago. This likely indicates that male resistance to utilizing parasols has been declining.

Actual parasol utilization, however, still appears relatively low. Only 7.5% of survey respondents said they intend to start using a parasol, up from 5.5% in 2023. Still, 56.0% of respondents said they were considering purchasing one in the future.

Masahiro Akazuka, head of the Men's Rize organization, cited an Environment Ministry report in 2020 that noted 70% to 80% of annual exposure to ultraviolet takes place between April and September.

"Even now, before the onset of the rainy season, is a good time to be utilizing a parasol," Akazuka said. "That will serve as an anti-aging measure to help ward off damage to the skin."

Between 1997 and 2010, the Meteorological Agency issued ultraviolet level estimates monitored at Sapporo, Tsukuba, Kagoshima and Naha. Compared with a factor of 100 during clear skies, ultraviolet falls to 30% on rainy days, but is still quite high -- 80 to 90 -- during periods of light cloudiness and around 60 on overcast days. So from April onwards, use of a parasol is justified even on cloudy days.

"By opening up a parasol, you create a large shady area around yourself," Dr Akazuka is quoted as saying. "That offers a benefit that no other measures can match."

Even on slightly cloudy days, parasols can cut ultraviolet radiation by 80 to 90%. More recently, new studies have been conducted concerning the efficacy of parasols, such as one by the Environment Ministry in 2018. In one experiment, parasols were lent out free of charge at two zoos, in Yokohama and Chiba, and a nature garden in Musasashino City. The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WGBT) index, which comprehensively measures temperature, humidity, solar radiation and airflow, was measured in real time. Findings indicated that parasols reduced the ambient temperature by 1 to 3 degrees, sufficient to reduce the temperature risk factor by one level.

In experiments to gauge perspiration, under controlled conditions, male subjects were made to walk in a controlled environment set to 30 degrees with 50% humidity. The tests indicated that use of parasols can reduce perspiration by as much as 17% compared to a person wearing a hat.

Following Cool Biz recommendations to dispense with an upper garment, combined with use of a parasol, was found to reduce heat stress by 20% -- about double the effectiveness of wearing Cool Biz garments alone.

As opposed to ordinary umbrellas, parasols constructed with materials designed to cut ultraviolet rays are capable of reducing radiant heat by as much as 10 degrees.

What type should you buy? Nikkan Gendai notes that male-use or unisex models are available in a variety of prices and designs. The article added that compact folding models may be the best way to go, since they can also be pulled out of one's briefcase in the event of sudden heavy downpours that occur in June and July.

