Japan's middle class being gutted as salaries fall

When you’re five, life is the huge living room in your new house and the soccer ball in it. “Papa! Now we can play soccer!”

Papa’s heart swells. “Now,” he thinks, “I can be a real dad!”

It’s a long sad story Spa (Dec 13-20) tells. Its title might be "The Death of Japan’s Middle Class."

Two numbers outline the tale. In 1996 Japan’s median annual income was 5.5 million yen; in 2021, 4.4 million.

A year ago “Munetake Yoshioka” (a pseudonym, as are all names in quote marks) worked in sales for a clothing firm, earning, at age 40, 5.4 million yen a year. His wife worked full-time and brought in an additional 3 million. Should they take the plunge into home ownership? They took it.

After that it was one blow after another.

First, COVID-19, then the sinking yen. Two years into the plague, Yoshioka’s company still managed to keep salaries steady. The cheap yen dealt the coup de grace. Last June came the bad news: a 10-percent pay cut. Sales were down, costs up. It was probably inevitable.

The Yoshiokas talked it over, did the math. It was tight but they could manage. “Come, let’s play soccer,” said papa.

Then Yoshioka became pregnant. Other expenses aside, she will need extended child-care leave, at two-thirds salary.

That’s it. There’s no more math to do. They’ll have to sell the house. At night papa sits awake in the dark 18-mat living room-cum-soccer pitch and cries.

That’s a sad story but not tragic. There are many people under bombardment in Ukraine, to cite just one example, who would read it thinking, “I’d trade places with the Yoshiokas any day!”

Would they, however, with “Shunsuke Kijima”? He’s 52. Until July he earned 7 million yen a year working for a tourist bus company. COVID again: tourists stayed home, profits sagged, salaries were cut – “substantially;” we’re not told how much; enough to make him think, “I can’t support a family on this!”

On what, then? Job-hunting at his age is uphill at the best of times – which these are not. Fifty applications to 50 companies yielded nothing, until at last a food processing concern offered him 4.8 million yen a year. He took it. His son starts college next year. His mother, living alone, is in failing health and will soon need care. Hopeless and helpless, Kijima fights a losing battle against despair. “Give me sudden death,” he prays to the powers.

Where lies the boundary between misery and tragedy? “Kumi Sakata,” a 38-year-old single mother, straddles it if she hasn’t crossed it. She and her husband divorced a year ago, leaving her sole guardian of a 6-year-old boy. She claims domestic violence. On her own, she did all right at first. She worked full-time, took home 280,000 yen a month, and received 80,000 a month for child support from the boy’s father. Suddenly in July she was laid off. The support payments ceased – she doesn’t know why; maybe her ex-husband is in similar straits. A desperate job search led at last to a part-time job with a call center. She and her son live on convenience store and supermarket packaged meals past their sell-by dates, therefore discounted.

Maybe that’s not tragic either, if tragedy means only the very worst that can happen to people. Still, Japan is a highly developed country, the world’s third largest economy, and at peace. How have things gone so badly wrong for so many people, in a nation that only recently prided itself on collective middle-class status?

The epidemic accounts for much, but it only accelerated a decline that had been evident long before. Economic journalist Miho Kobayashi, interviewed by Spa, traces the issue back to deregulating reforms of the 1990s. The economic bubble had burst, businesses chafed under rules that bound them to protect employees from market ups and downs, and government responded by loosening the bonds. First to go were restrictions on temporary hiring. Temporary work surged, full-timers were pensioned off and not replaced; the “hiring freeze” that followed created a “lost generation” of largely part-time workers who could do no better for themselves.

Corporate cost-cutting grew compulsive, Kobayashi suggests: “Workers became disposable goods.” A legal amendment aimed at protecting workers imposed a “three-year rule” – temps must be given full-time status after three years. Corporations found an easy way around that, firing their temps just under the deadline and replacing them with others.

Income decline is occurring at “an unprecedented pace,” says Spa. Meiji University economist Yasuyuki Iida sees a “negative spiral” at work: a sinking economy sinks the birth rate, a sinking birth rate sinks the economy.

Is there no hope, then? There is some. Iida sees it in the very sector that powered Japan’s postwar rise from rubble to a mass middle class – manufacturing. The bubble years of the 1980s saw major manufacturers closing down Japanese plants and building new ones overseas, where labor costs were cheaper. The low yen is now driving some of them back home. If domestic manufacturing revives, so might the economy; if the economy, the middle class; if that, the birth rate – turning the negative spiral positive.

