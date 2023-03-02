Japan's own 'embarrassing ways to die' challenge Darwin Awards

You've no doubt heard of the Darwin Awards, which commemorate those who improve our gene pool -- by removing themselves from it in an extraordinarily idiotic manner -- and thereby improving our species' chances of long-term survival.

The awards have become widely known since the creation of a website in 1993, followed a decade later by a series of books authored by Wendy Northcutt.

So far two Japanese, both males, have achieved posthumous recognition by the Darwin panel, in 2017 and 2020.

Shukan Gendai (March 4) explores some of the "embarrassing ways to die" by which mostly middle-aged or elderly men have adopted to shuffle off this mortal coil.

Take a certain Mr Yoshida (a pseudonym, as are the other victims named in the article). The 69-year-old owner of several used car establishments, he had assumed the post of chairman, entrusting company operations to his 42-year-old son.

Yoshida continued to invoke the privileges of upper management by enjoying a longstanding extramarital fling with Natsuko, his 40-year-old secretary. But one day, while in a room in Tokyo's Yushima love hotel district, Yoshida collapsed, gasping for breath. Natsuko summoned an ambulance, but Yoshida expired before reaching the hospital. The cause was attributed to a myocardial infarction. When the circumstances of his death became known, Yoshida's infuriated wife sued his estate. And Natsuko, needless to say, found herself out of a job.

"These kinds of cases, of middle-aged men dying in the saddle, are fairly common," Dr Masayuki Hayashi of the Hirokuni Clinic tells the magazine. "The combination of sexual excitement and sense of guilty pleasure causes their blood pressure to spike, leading to stroke or heart attacks. Men aged 60 and over need to be careful."

The manner of death for salaryman Minoru Koga, 68, may have been even more embarrassing. As his son relates, "Dad had a fetish he never shared with the family. He was a serious person and hard worker, but liked to put on schoolgirl's clothes before engaging in sex. He'd purchased a sera fuku (middie blouse) school uniform via mail order, and would wear it while engaging in sex with prostitutes at love hotels."

It was during one of these cosplay sessions that Koga suffered a brain hemorrhage, which proved fatal.

"When the hospital returned his possessions, including the sailor suit, the expression on my mother's face was indescribable," Koga's son sighs.

A former pathologist in Tokyo relates the story of a man found in a toilet cubicle at a neighborhood strip theater.

"Since he was found dead in a locked room, the law required an autopsy to be performed to determine the cause of death," the doctor said. "This particular victim was suffering from an enlarged heart. Such patients are often warned that engaging in sex can be life-threatening. Out of anxiety over his condition the man patronized a strip theater. After the performances were over, an employee of the theater noticed the toilet was still occupied, and upon opening the door found him collapsed on the loo with his trousers around his ankles."

In recent years, cases of seniors expiring in front of their home computers, believed due to overexcitement during sessions of auto-eroticism while watching adult videos or engaging in cybersex.

After a 74-year-old man named Shimizu passed away, his son went to clean out his father's apartment. There, he was surprised to find a large paper bag crammed chock full of women's panties.

"Also in the bag was a journal dad had kept, detailing how, at bars and night clubs, he had solicited women, offering to buy their underthings. For instance, he'd written he had paid ¥10,000 to a 21-year-old aspiring manicurist named Kumi, for a pair of white ones.

"What's more, in his journal he'd composed a tanka (a traditional poem of 31 syllables) erotically describing Kumi's panties as being analogous to 'white lilies.'"

"I felt a bit guilty for making dad live alone, but after seeing the large number of panties he left behind, now I don't know how I should feel," the son told Shukan Gendai's reporter.

Then there was the late Kotaro Yokoyama, 63, who last year had been driving on a mountain road when he collided with one of those convex mirrors set up to show oncoming traffic on sharp curves.

A passenger in his car relates, "It was summer and two young women in abbreviated swimsuits were walking along the footpath beside the road. I suppose they were returning from a swim in the river down below. Anyway, Yokoyama-san became distracted and rammed into the mirror. I came away with a whiplash injury, but he suffered a punctured lung due to a fractured rib, and died in hospital.

"I couldn't bring myself to tell his family that he'd died while ogling at two girls' posteriors."

To reassure its readers that such "embarrassing ways to die" are not confined to Japan, Shukan Gendai includes a sidebar with five examples of klutzy cases that proved fatal from the U.S. (2), Australia, Mexico and South Korea.

© Japan Today